Earlier this month, the Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump’s attempt to end legal protection for 650,000 of our country’s immigrant youth.
The justices rejected an argument questioning the legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, or DACA, which covers people living in the U.S. since childhood.
The DACA program allows these individuals a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation, and they become eligible for a U.S. work permit.
The ruling means the Trump administration can’t proceed immediately with plans to end DACA.
Writing for the court, Chief Justice John Roberts said the administration pursued ending the program’s end improperly.
The bad news is this divisive issue is sure to became a bigger topic in the contentious 2020 presidential race already loaded with powder-keg issues like COVID-19, racial inequality and police reform.
Trump tweeted a question asking if anyone got the impression the Supreme Court doesn’t like him. (That’s because this ruling followed another rebuke from the court saying it’s illegal to fire people for being gay or transgender.)
“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives,” Trump tweeted. “We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!”
Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Joe Biden has pledged to send Congress legislation codifying DACA if elected to the White House.
While we shouldn’t open the floodgates to allow future illegal immigration — particularly of dangerous criminals threatening our safety — we should do what’s right for the DACA recipients who are currently living here as contributing members of society.
In some instances, these children in the country illegally know no other home than America. And that’s through no fault of their own.
Although DACA recipients receive a temporary Social Security number and pay taxes into state and federal coffers, they are not eligible for Medicaid, federal housing assistance, food stamps or other welfare programs.
DACA recipients have to renew their status every two years, and that requires significant paperwork and expense.
Besides their immigration status, these law-abiding citizens are contributing members of society.
America’s DACA recipients are victims of circumstance, and our country should continue to allow these people to succeed under the law.
