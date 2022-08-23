{span class=”printtrim”}{span}While we are pleased that some local nonprofit organizations will receive some funds from the city of Enid’s sale of a downtown building to enhance after-school programs, we understand the concern of some commissioners and also some members of the public about future funding for these programs.{/span}{/span}
{span class=”printtrim”}{span}Last week, Enid city commissioners voted 5-2 to approve four contracts to administer $62,500 each to Booker T. Washington Community Center, Zoe Kids Café, Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma and Making a Difference for after-school youth programs for youth in low- and moderate-income families.{/span}
{span}The total $250,000 came from the city’s general fund reserve from the sale of the Great Plains Bank building, located at 402 W. Broadway.{/span}
{span}These programs are definitely worthwhile. In fact, the original intent of the city’s purchase of the Great Plains building was to provide a community space for youth programs.{/span}
{span}Our main concern is what happens after the nonprofits have spent this initial one-time money? According to the contracts — effective from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023 — the nonprofits shall provide accessible, affordable after-school programs, which will include tutoring and recreational activities, for Enid youth in low- and moderate-income families.{/span}
{span}To us, this allocation should be considered a one-time allocation. It’s basically a windfall. That means the organizations should use the money to fund one-time needs, such as for transportation or security measures, purchase of equipment or materials that can be used over and over again.{/span}
{span}Some commissioners are concerned about “throwing government money” at social programs. However, it is not uncommon for governments to help fund needed community organizations as long as there is a plan in place to keep those programs sustainable without depending too much on government funding for that purpose. Encouraging private partnerships should be a part of the process.{/span}
{span}It is certainly worth discussing long-term solutions to providing after-school programs and youth programs, and it’s appropriate for the city to participate in those solutions.{/span}
