A recent alcohol compliance check of local retailers conducted by Garfield County Sheriff’s Office showed some disappointing results.
Of the 28 locations checked, eight sold alcohol to minors. That comes out to 29% of the store clerks checked who broke the law. That is truly disappointing. Kudos, though, to the 21 who did follow the law.
“Alcohol is dangerous, and it’s pretty accessible to them,” said Undersheriff Shawna Pitman. “You see just how accessible it is to them when these businesses are selling — they’re not paying attention to them. People aren’t paying attention if they’re just hardly looking at someone’s identification card, setting it back down on the counter and just making an easy sale. If they’d just take the time to look at those cards and tell them, ‘Look, you’re not old enough.’ It’s not rocket science.”
We hope it’s just a matter of clerks not taking the time to check ID’s correctly. That can be corrected easily. It would be worse if it’s a deliberate violation of the law.
Either way, the punishment can be tough, especially if someone becomes a repeat offender. According to Oklahoma Statute Title 37B, the punishment for selling alcohol to underage people can be: misdemeanor for the first offense with a fine of not more than $500; misdemeanor with a fine of not more than $1,000 for anyone previously convicted of selling to minors twice within 10 years; and a felony and a fine of not more than $2,500, not more than five years in prison, or both, for subsequent offenses.
Starting Nov. 1, there will be added punishments, thanks to a new law signed Tuesday by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Senate Bill 283 will require people convicted of selling or providing alcohol to attend a victims impact panel program, along with other current penalties.
Victims impact panels are live presentations featuring speakers sharing how impaired driving has impacted them and their families. Panels are done in-person to ensure a greater impact and to foster awareness of the dangers of irresponsible decisions regarding alcohol and drugs.
The new law was supported by the state’s largest panel, Victims Impact Panel of Oklahoma, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
We hope store clerks got the message. It doesn’t take a lot of effort to make sure you are following the law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.