The U.S. lost another historic groundbreaker this week with the death of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. She was 84.
Albright, who was a native of Czechoslovakia, rose to prominence in government when former President Bill Clinton first assigned her to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and then later as the first female secretary of state.
Albright was one of those individuals who had the respect of both Democrats and Republicans and also the respect of leaders around the world. She was known as a tough force and a firm, but fair diplomat when dealing with foreign policy crises.
She epitomized the American dream of legal immigration. She fled from the Nazis with her family and ended up in Denver. She became a U.S. citizen in 1957 and earned degrees from Wellesley College and a doctorate from Columbia University. She was a research professor at Georgetown University before getting into government work.
At the U.N. she gained a reputation as a fierce advocate for American interests, and she promoted an increased role for the United States in U.N. operations, particularly those with a military component. She pushed for NATO expansion eastward into the former Soviet bloc and helped lead the NATO bombing campaign in 1999 to halt ethnic cleansing in Kosovo.
Albright was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, by President Barack Obama in 2012.
She also is remembered as a feminist icon, fiercely promoting advancement of women in government operations around the world. She fought for inclusivity and was known for her strong stance on “women helping women.”
She will be remembered as a courageous icon who helped forge a path for more women serving in the highest levels of government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.