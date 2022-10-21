The latest improvements to Enid Woodring Regional Airport that recently were given the green light by Enid City Commission are good news for the facility and for Vance Air Force Base.
Earlier this week, city commissioners approved a $424,170 Airport Improvement Grant from Federal Aviation Administration, with the money to be used for installation of pilot-controlled LED lights and Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPIs) for the crosswind runway.
The LED lights will allow pilots to safely land on the crosswind runway when it’s dark outside and Woodring’s tower closes for the night at 9 p.m. The PAPIs also will let pilots know they’re on the right path to land safely, which is something the crosswind runway currently doesn’t have.
The grant funds also will add a GPS approach for the crosswind runway — currently limited to visual approaches — which will increase safety.
Commissioners also authorized submitting a grant application for $23,565 to Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission to partially fund the crosswind runway lighting project.
There is going to be a lot of work going on at Woodring in the coming months and years.
In June, Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission approved millions of dollars for multiple projects at Woodring.
The biggest of the four projects included in OAC’s Airport Construction Program for Woodring was nearly $2.7 million in funding for the 2026 fiscal year for expansion and rehabilitation of the apron along runway 13/31. Other Woodring projects are:
• More than $1.91 million to reconstruct runaway 13/31.
• $1.1 million for rehabilitation of runway 17/35.
• $750,000 for construction of a taxilane “that will facilitate the airport’s need for additional hangar development.”
All of these projects will improve Woodring and will benefit civilian pilots as well as students at Vance who utilize Woodring extensively.
We look forward to seeing all of the work that will be going on.
