Many Oklahomans were wondering how a newly elected agency head also could serve in the governor’s cabinet.
Ryan Walters was elected state superintendent of education and was asked by Gov. Kevin Stitt to continue serving in his cabinet as secretary of education. As such, he was drawing two salaries — one for his elected role and one for his appointed role.
Many wondered if he could really do that. It turns out, he can’t, according to Attorney General Gentner Drummond. The attorney general sent the Senate leader a letter stating that state law prohibits one person from holding two state offices. As such, the Senate was not holding a confirmation hearing on Walters’ nomination as cabinet secretary.
Drummond cited an Oklahoma Supreme Court opinion that helps define whether a position is a “public office.” He said both the superintendent and secretary positions qualify. To be a public office, the position has to be created by law, must include definite duties spelled out in law and the duties must involve “the exercise of some portion of sovereign power.”
While there’s no question that the elected state superintendent is a public office, Drummond wrote that the education secretary job meets those criteria as well.
We know that Stitt supported Walters’ election as state superintendent, and he also wanted him to remain as secretary of education because Walters’ and Stitt’s goals for education align very well.
However, we’re pleased that the matter has been resolved, and now the governor has appointed an education professor from Oklahoma State University to serve as the secretary of education. She still will have to be confirmed by the Senate.
This is another example of our attorney general doing a good job of being a legal watchdog for our state.
