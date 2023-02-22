Attorney General Gentner Drummond is filling up his plate quickly with recent decisions to take over several pending investigations of state spending.
Now, he’s taking over the prosecution of an attorney charged in October in Garvin County with 13 felony counts alleging illegal marijuana business practices. The attorney, Matt Stacy, was Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hospital surge adviser in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. Stacy has denied wrongdoing.
Drummond said stepping up enforcement against illegal marijuana grow operations is among his top priorities. That news is welcome to law enforcement and Oklahomans frustrated with the “wild west” mentality that has been the medical marijuana business in Oklahoma.
Drummond says his office of attorneys and agents will do forensic research and analysis to help the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics track down and prosecute bad actors in the medical marijuana space. He said his agency will focus on the civil asset forfeiture and the environmental abatement of the grows.
He believes the attorney general’s office can augment the work OBN is doing while still “staying in their lane” in the procedures and investigations and enforcement of medical marijuana laws.
All agencies, including OBN, the attorney general and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority have a tall task in front of them. By collaborating and getting more resources into managing marijuana, the better the chance of making up lost ground over the last few years and getting the situation under better control.
With recreational marijuana on the ballot in a couple of weeks, the urgency is certainly there. Quite frankly, it’s refreshing to see such a spirit of urgency from the AG’s office on the marijuana situation and other investigations that seem to have lagged over the last couple of years.
