During the past week, Enid Mayor George Pankonin signed an emergency declaration that went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
The following public health regulations are now in effect until they expire at 11:59 p.m. April 13, unless extended:
• Social gatherings of more than 10 are prohibited.
• Religious services are limited to gatherings of 10 or less.
• Public restaurants are limited to drive through, takeout or delivery options. That means customers cannot simply sit inside to eat, but restaurants can provide drive-through, delivery, curbside and carryout services. Local workers are counting on people getting takeout more often to stay employed and feed their families.
• Bars, gyms, exercise facilities, miniature golf, bowling alleys, arcades, skating rinks and movie theaters are closed to the public.
Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the emergency declaration is intended to “heighten our attempt to stop the spread” of coronavirus.
“Some people think it’s already here, but we don’t have enough tests,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said no one will be arrested due to the emergency proclamation. Code enforcement may contact those not following the directive, he said.
“We’re not doing it to raise revenue to write tickets,” he said. “We appreciate all the voluntary compliance that’s already happened.”
To stay updated with local and state breaking news, visit www.enidnews.com/virus.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has provided a statewide COVID-19 Call Center: (877) 215-8336. Hours of operation are: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekends.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, the CDC advises you call your health care provider for medical advice.
On Sunday, Stitt announced four mobile testing sites to be set up this week in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Ponca City and McAlester.
According to the Health Department, there is a high incidence of cases in the 18-49 age group. People of all age groups are advised to stay home and practice social distancing.
You should avoid discretionary travel, social visits and shopping trips. Do not visit nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities, according to Stitt’s statewide executive order.
The Heath Department is asking Oklahomans to be good neighbors by staying home, reducing personal contact, washing your hands frequently and avoiding touching the face.
Prevention measures like these will flatten the curve, so be sure to teach the young or uneducated. Tell them to limit their time in the community to only the essentials and use good hygiene.
Stay home, wash your hands, don’t hoard. We’ll get through this together.
