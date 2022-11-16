Get ready for a busy time in Enid as the Thanksgiving holiday ushers in a swift Christmas season with lots of things to do in Enid and the surrounding area.
Christmas and the holidays are always a time of wonder, beauty and delight for those willing to experience the sights and sounds of Christmas. Mark your calendars because there will be plenty of activities to take in.
It all kicks off, of course, with Enid Lights Up the Plains on Friday, Nov. 25. Included in the event will be the lighting of the second annual The One Christ Tree, billed as the world’s largest fresh-cut Christmas tree standing at 140 feet tall.
A lighted parade, late-night shopping, the tree lighting and the fireworks officially will kick off the Christmas season in Enid.
But wait. There’s more!
First of all, The One project has an event calendar all its own, including special performances, choirs, worship services and other programs throughout its 42 days. Check out their website for a complete list of activities, as it appears they are still booking programs.
The Holidays on Ice skating rink opens this week, and so far, the weather seems more cooperative. Last year’s unseasonably warm temperatures wreaked havoc on the rink, but so far it appears the weather forecast will be much more seasonable — at least so far.
Market Neighborhood Shops will return to Stride Bank Center Nov. 25-26. Christmas in the Village, a fun Victorian scene at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Museum, returns Dec. 2.
Gaslight Theatre is getting in on the holiday fun with its production of “A Seussified Christmas Carol” over two weekends in December. Also, the News & Eagle is sponsoring a special performance Dec. 4 with all ticket sale proceeds to benefit United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
Junior Welfare League’s annual Gala will be Dec. 3 with a “Havana Nights” theme. This is an extravagant event that raises funds for several local projects.
Christmas in the Park lights display at Meadowlake Park also is slated to return.
Candy Cane Cash, Enid’s premier shop-at-home retail promotion, winds up with a big event and drawing Dec. 13 at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Keep collecting those tickets and organize them to get ready to win cash!
The list goes on and on. Christmas Eve will be a special time for families to come downtown, go ice skating, attend the worship service at the tree display and to just enjoy the magic of the season.
Enid News & Eagle will publish a Home for the Holidays section in the Nov. 24 Thanksgiving Day paper with lots of activities included.
So, don’t say there isn’t anything to do in Enid, particularly at the holiday time. And, we hope everyone has the opportunity to experience some joy this season.
