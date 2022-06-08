More than 100 people attended Autry Technology Center’s Active Shooter Reality session Monday night.
How sad.
It’s not sad that the event had a good turnout, but it is sad that such a session is even necessary.
Yes, we’ve lived with school and business mass shootings on a regular basis now for more than 20 years. The Columbine massacre in 1999 started off the current wave of mass shootings in contemporary times. Although the federal government does not keep track of school shootings (why is that, by the way?), a database compiled by several national media organizations shows 169 people have died in 14 such events connected to U.S. schools and colleges.
While school shootings remain rare, there were more in 2021 — 42 — than in any year since at least 1999. So far this year, there have been at least 24 acts of gun violence on K-12 campuses during the school day.
That’s just schools.
We also know of mass shootings (defined as resulting in the death of four or more people), in theaters, stores, malls, festivals ... The list goes on and on.
Autry’s one-night-only course, “Active Shooter Reality,” was intended for people who work in educational environments, child care centers, churches, nonprofits and other “high-risk organizations,” according to the course description.
Monday’s event focused on helping people see potential danger signs among behaviors of people they come in contact with or know.
The takeaway message, unfortunately, was that it can happen here. If it can happen in Uvalde, Texas, or Tulsa, Oklahoma, or Taft, Oklahoma, it can certainly happen here, and we need to be prepared.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.