A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and others about HB 1775, which bans some diversity training in schools related to critical race theory, has plenty of accusation of censorship, but not much evidence to back up their claims.
A lawsuit stated that since the measure became law in July, some Oklahoma educators have stopped using critically acclaimed books by Black and female authors, such as “To Kill Mockingbird,” “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” and a “A Raisin in the Sun” — and educators have been forced to adapt educational approaches amid fears of running afoul of the law. An Edmond teacher claims he was instructed to avoid certain phrases and books in his curriculum related to race.
Yet a spokeswoman for Oklahoma School Boards Association said that organization has not received any complaints from schools about the law. Enid Public Schools also has not had any complaints from parents or teachers.
Passage of the bill produced accusations that the law is trying to erase or minimize important racial history instead of confronting it and addressing it for what it is. Supporters of the bill said there was never any intent to ban critically acclaimed books or to restrict schools from using them in their curriculum.
The critical race theory movement attempts to examine how race intersects with American society, and how that legacy of racism shapes issues today. While the ACLU lawsuit seeks to create a case that the law is “unprecedented and unconstitutional censorship” of school discussions about race and gender, their evidence so far as it relates to grades K-12 seems to be sparse.
Teachers and administrators know how to teach about the history of our state, including its disturbing and violent racial history. Educators helped write the Oklahoma Academic Standards for Oklahoma history, which include three pages of topics including Indian removal and the Black Wall Street massacre in Tulsa, as well as the societal and cultural impacts of race relations from these historical atrocities.
The ACLU lawsuit claims the broad language in the bill has led to confusion about how to implement it and that it has stifled critical conversations about race. The situation on college campuses may be different, and it will be interesting to see the evidence of censorship if the lawsuit proceeds. Teachers have only had one semester so far to work within the bounds of the law, so as more time goes by, the lawsuit’s allegations may be better quantified.
There may be some instances where individual instructors have confusion, but the lack of complaints indicates most districts — at least at the K-12 level — have figured it out.
