Thumbs up to Enid High School senior Elsa Stewart, who has been named a semifinalist in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
She is one of more than 16,000 semifinalists named national for academic excellence.
She and the others have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95% of semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will receive a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Congratulations on an outstanding achievement.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Roberto Norton, who recently was selected as Enid Police Department’s next lieutenant.
Norton and other EPD sergeants underwent testing and interviews with the Police Civil Service Commission last week before he was chosen.
His promotion will take effect Oct. 24.
Norton joined EPD on Aug. 27, 2013, after moving to Enid from Florida in 2011. He first served as a patrolman before becoming a field training officer in 2015.
In February 2017, Norton began working as a detective in EPD’s Narcotics Unit, and six months later he was named as one of the first members of the department’s newly created Street Crimes Unit.
Norton was promoted to sergeant on June 26, 2018, and served as supervisor for the Patrol Division and as field training supervisor.
Congratulations on the promotion.
Thumbs upThumbs up to recent Safe Oklahoma Grant Program funds that went to Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and other Northwest Oklahoma law enforcement agencies.
Garfield County Sheriff’s Office will use the $30,000 it received to help pay for overtime and patrol vehicle maintenance to better access high-crime areas in the county.
Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink said the funds will help pay overtime for deputies to patrol rural areas — Garfield County has 1,060 square-miles — where crimes such as diesel and equipment thefts occur.
The Safe Oklahoma Grant Program, established by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office in 2012, is funded by annual appropriation from the state Legislature, and all sheriff’s offices and other local law enforcement agencies, including campus police, are eligible for the grant.
Other law enforcement agencies in the area also received funds from the grant program, including the Major ($15,000), Woods ($20,000) and Woodward ($25,000) counties sheriff’s offices.
Major County Undersheriff Wes Mongold said the $15,000 will help cover the cost of a software program which is used in the office’s dispatch center called GeoSafe, which is a GPS-based tracking and information management system.
