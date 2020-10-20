THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to Virgil and Millie Fussell for being honored as the longest-married couple in Oklahoma.
Seventy-eight years is more than a lifetime for some people. Virgil and Millie Fussell, a couple living at Golden Oaks Village, were honored during a recent virtual ceremony.
They were married in 1942, and not long after the war effort came calling for them both.
Virgil would serve one year stateside, then two years in the Pacific Theater with the 5th Air Corps, of the Army Air Corps. While he served overseas, Millie worked as a “Rosie the Riveter,” assembling B-29 bombers in Wichita, Kan.
After his military service, the couple found job opportunities in Mooreland scarce, and moved to Yakima, Wash., where Virgil landed a job with Pacific Power and Light.
He worked there 36 years, and along the way the couple adopted two children. After Virgil retired, about 37 years ago, he and Millie returned to their hometown of Mooreland and built a house.
After being recognized as the longest-married couple in Oklahoma, Virgil said he and Millie have some simple advice for young married couples: “If you’re wrong, admit it. If you’re right, shut up.”
More thumbs up to the Enid High School drama department (and Enid Public Schools in general) for the grand opening of the new black box theater.
Drama teacher Linda Outhier christened the high school’s new venue with a pair of minimalist, comedic one-act plays — “15 Reasons Not to Be in a Play” and “The Audition” — which opened recently as “An Evening of One-Acts.”
Bravo to the showcase of student talent presented in a environment committed to keeping both patrons and student actors safe.
Last, but not least, thumbs Up to BirthPlace at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center for receiving a Spotlight Award for excellence in its care to mothers and newborns.
St. Mary’s has been recognized by Oklahoma Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative (OPQIC) as one of eight hospitals, “who are creating a culture of excellence in perinatal care for Oklahoma mothers and newborns.”
The Spotlight Hospital Awards were presented at the seventh annual summit on Oct. 2. Approximately 200 providers of maternal and infant care joined the virtual event to acknowledge and celebrate efforts to improve outcomes for Oklahoma mothers and babies.
