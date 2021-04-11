Thumbs up
The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary in its renovated and updated museum space.
This museum is a great historical resource and a source of pride for Enid and Northwest Oklahoma. It is a place where the story of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma is told clearly and concisely, and it allows museum-goers to trace the path from our roots to the present day.
The Enid News & Eagle is proud to announce that director Jacob Krumwiede will be providing a regular column on artifacts from the museum. The column will be titled “A Place in Time,” and the first column will appear in Wednesday’s newspaper. We know our readers will enjoy reading about the interesting artifacts and history of our area.
Thumbs upOklahoma State University made a great choice in selecting Dr. Kayse Shrum, DO, as its new president last week.
Named 19th president of the university, Shrum is making history as the first female president in the university’s history.
She has been an innovative leader at the university’s medical school since 2013. Her collaborative style combined with her love for OSU will help continue the positive momentum OSU has had under the leadership of current President Burns Hargis.
We look forward to seeing more great things from Shrum and OSU in the coming years.
Thumbs upThere was a huge collaborative effort over the last couple of months to provide large COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Enid.
Oakwood Mall donated a significant amount of space for the clinics. The city of Enid cleaned up the area, and Enid Public Schools provided banquet tables and chairs. Local civic groups and other businesses and organizations donated lunches for the vaccination staff so they could continue providing vaccinations without shutting down the line for an hour. These efforts resulted in more than 30,000 vaccinations administered efficiently. That is something to be extremely proud of.
Thumbs upEnid High School is getting a capable and positive role model for its new principal in the hiring of soccer coach Craig Liddell.
The hire should be made official April 19 at the regular school board meeting. Liddell has been associated with Enid Public Schools for more than 20 years, and he has a track record of providing a culture of high standards with the student athletes he’s coached. We expect him to continue to be a good leader and work very hard in his new role.
