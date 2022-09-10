{p class=”abody”}Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil that shocked us all and left our world changed forever. Sept. 11, 2001, is a date we shall never forget.
Even as this year’s events are somewhat distracted by the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, the date and images of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center Twin Towers are indelibly marked in our brains forever.
{p class=”abody”}This year’s commemoration of the event is not a milestone one. That happened last year during the 20th anniversary. But, even as the years go by, the lasting impact of the 9-11 attacks continues to resonate and punctuate our current times.
Hijackers took control of commercial jets and used them as missiles, crashing into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. Nearly 3,000 died in the attacks by al-Qaida, and the aftermath was the U.S. and its allies launching the Afghanistan war.
The attacks tested America’s resolve, and in those early days, that resolve was strong and a message heard around the world. International leaders responded with messages of sympathy, hope and support. Even the queen had powerful words about New York and our nation in the aftermath of the attacks.
“None of us should doubt the resilience and determination of this great and much loved city and its people,” Queen Elizabeth said in a printed message delivered during 9-11 remembrance services. “Men and women from many nations, from many faiths and from many backgrounds were working together in New York City when this unimaginable outrage overtook them all.”
And, then she wrote what became her signature line. “But nothing that can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments. Grief is the price we pay for love.”
As we go about our day on Sunday, we all need to take the time to remember. Remember what happened on Sept. 11, 2001. Remember the victims. Remember their families. Remember their grief and our grief. {p class=”abody”}Never forget.
