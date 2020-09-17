4RKids deserves a pat on the back for making the most of a bad situation.
The organization couldn’t hold its annual Walk 4RKids fundraiser this year because of health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, it held a virtual walk and did an outstanding job.
Nine teams participated, when about 15 teams usually participate in the live walk, and those nine teams raised a combined $21,690, which is about $4,000 to $5,000 more than walkers usually bring in.
During normal times, 4RKids has about 70 clients who work and frequent 4RKids, although participation has dropped to about half since COVID-19 appeared in the state. Many others have not been able to due to health reasons.
The organization, at 710 Overland Trail, provides support and opportunities to children and adults with special needs in Northwest Oklahoma, with a mission to promote community awareness of individuals with disabilities and to provide vocational, educational and social/recreational opportunities.
In addition to the money raised by the virtual walkers, sponsor donations have pushed the fundraising total to more than $43,000, according to Tricia Mitchell, executive director.
4RKids also is waiting totals from T-shirt sales, calendars and a silent auction, which will run until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Supporters who would like to help can participate in the silent auction, which features such items from photos by Mike Klemme to small gift baskets of food, Made In Oklahoma products and packages from local businesses.
Auction items can be found at https://event.gives/2020walk4rkids/. Participants also can text “2020walk4RKids” to (843) 606-5995 to join the auction.
The group’s T-shirts are popular and a fun way to get involved, as well, Mitchell said.
“We love to see our T-shirts out there.”
Unfortunately, 4RKids on Wednesday had to shut down due to a recent COVID-19 exposure.
The organization’s offices will be closed until Sept. 20, and the miniature golf course will be closed until Sept. 25.
Once everything opens up again, you can go to the 2nd Story Gift Shop and Bookstore and buy one of the calendars, along with products made by the workers and other gift selections.
When the miniature golf reopens, it will continue as long as weather permits, normally into November. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Golfing also is open during the weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
We love the job 4RKids does in the community, and we hope people will find it in their hearts to provide some financial support.
We ask that you contact 4RKids at (580) 237-7890, or go by the organization at 710 Overland Trail.
