According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for people with disabilities is more than double that of those without.
People with disabilities are also far less likely to be employed than workers with no disabilities.
Training can also be a barrier to people with developmental disabilities finding employment. Thankfully, many organizations work to help by creating programs to provide vocational training, including 4RKids here in Enid.
The nonprofit recently launched its latest vocational endeavor with a custom screen-printing shop. As like the organization’s other Employment Center businesses — The 2nd Story gift shop, Document Destruction shredding and recycling center, 4RPups pet bakery, mini golf course — all proceeds from 4RDesigns benefit the 4RKids Foundation.
All of the workers in the Employment Center are able to have what so many take for granted including a paycheck, inclusion in the community, and a sense of self-worth as productive members of society.
Some developmentally disabled individuals have been waiting more than 10 years for an opportunity to find meaningful employment. These programs at 4RKids help folks get the experience and training they need while also helping provide income for the organization to continue in its mission to help provide educational, vocational and social opportunities for children with developmental disabilities.
Congratulations to Director Rachel McVay, the board of directors and all the staff involved in creating these opportunities for Enid. Well done!
