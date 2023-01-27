{span}It’s not easy to keep a club or an organization going for 100 years. That’s why it’s special that Enid Writers Club just marked its 100{sup}th{/sup} anniversary and is going as strong as ever.{/span}
{span}Enid Writers Club was started at Phillips University by Professor Roy J. Wolfinger in January 1923. Northern Oklahoma College took over the campus after Phillips closed in the late-1990s. Several of the writers in the group are published authors. The club even boasts a poet laureate, Bess Truitt, named as such by the state of Oklahoma in 1945.{/span}
{span}The local group includes all ages and all types of writing genres. Their passion for writing is obvious from the fairly large size of the group, which made an appearance at a recent city of Enid Commission meeting to receive a proclamation and provide the commission an engraved plaque that will hang in the Marshall Building on the NOC campus. The plaque was hand-sculpted by Oklahoma artist Nancy Russell, who donated the plaque to the club.{/span}
{span}Enid Writers Club probably is one of the more active writers clubs in the state. They have monthly meetings and invite different speakers, typically writers, to provide advice, guidance and anecdotes on writing. They hold events that bring others to Enid, such as Enid Author Fest with Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.{/span}
{span}Enid Writers Club was one of two clubs that created the Oklahoma Writers’ Federation more than 50 years ago and still is an affiliate of that group.{/span}
{span}Members of the group help each other and encourage each other. The encouragement from their peers helps the writers continue to pursue and improve their craft. {/span}Enid Writers Club also gives back by providing scholarships to high school seniors interested in writing.
{span}If you have any interest in writing, attend an Enid Writers Club meeting. You’ll find support and encouragement and, most likely, will become a better writer. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month from September through May at Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid, Randolph and 30th.{/span}
