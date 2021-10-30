So many wrong decisions and irresponsible actions seem to have contributed to the tragic accidental shooting of a woman on the “Rust” movie set in Santa Fe, N.M.
When the news broke that actor Alec Baldwin had accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer-photographer last week, it was a big shock to everyone. Accidents do happen on movie sets; however, the information that keeps coming out about what led up to this tragedy causes great concerns about unsafe working conditions on the set and unprepared and inexperienced employees with huge responsibilities.
Camera crew workers reportedly had walked off the set earlier in the day of the accident to protest working conditions. They allegedly were upset with the conditions surrounding the low-budget film, including working long hours and not being paid on time. Also, safety protocols that are standard in the industry apparently were not followed on the set. Crew members reportedly were concerned about other accidental discharges of prop weapons during filming.
Safety protocols standard in the industry, including gun inspections, were not strictly followed on the set, the sources said. They said at least one of the camera operators complained to a production manager about gun safety on the set. Apparently, no one really checked the gun to make sure no live rounds were in it.
The most blatant allegation of irresponsibility is that the prop weapons also were used to shoot live rounds of ammunition when crew members used those same guns to shoot live rounds for target practice during filming down time.
The state of New Mexico, which is the location for many movies, now is calling for comprehensive new safety standards for movies being shot in that state. The state has said once the investigation is concluded, the movie industry should bring forward comprehensive new safety protocols. If that approach doesn’t happen, the state of New Mexico intends to take immediate action through avenues possible by state laws to ensure safety on movie sets.
This is something Oklahoma officials should watch carefully since our state is becoming more popular for movie sets. The film industry still is very new to our state, and it is imperative that those in our own movie and film industry make sure that on-set safety protocols and regulations are adhered to, and even new restrictions may need to be put in place.
