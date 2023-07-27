Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell gave everyone a scare recently when, suddenly during a press conference, he appeared to freeze up and forget what he was saying. After several seconds of silence, his colleague ushered him away. McConnell is 81 years old.
A few weeks ago, President Joe Biden was caught stumbling while boarding Air Force One in the same week that some raised concern over “watch your step” signage on the plane’s stairs. In June, he stumbled on a sandbag while handing out diplomas at a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Falling has been an issue for the president for some time. Biden is 80 years old.
In May, it was revealed the many health issues Sen. Dianne Feinstein is having. She missed 91 votes in a three-month span. At 90, she is the oldest sitting U.S. senator and member of Congress. She is also the longest-serving U.S. senator from California, the longest-tenured female senator in history and the senior Democratic member of the Senate. In February 2023, Feinstein announced she would not seek reelection in 2024.
The average age of a U.S. senator at the start of 2021 was 64.3 — the oldest in American history. In a CBS poll taken last year, almost three in four Americans think there should be some sort of maximum age limit placed on elected officials. Support for such an age limit is consistent across party lines. Seven in 10 Democrats are on board, as are three quarters of Republicans and independents.
These long-serving lawmakers deserve our respect, and they deserve the dignity of choosing when they should retire. However, it seems that many are staying on the job well past an appropriate time simply because of the razor-thin margins in the U.S. House and Senate between Republicans and Democrats.
Of course, at the present time, the 2024 presidential race is shaping up to have two of the oldest candidates in history running. Biden will be 82 and former President Donald Trump will be nearing 80.
Of course, bringing up age is a touchy issue. And, some have suggested making lawmakers take a competency test after age 75. However, we know that age and good health aren’t always related.
What is needed is more engaged and competent party leadership that can look ahead and identify and groom good candidates each election cycle. Additionally, older Americans are more engaged voters than younger Americans. Until that trend changes, we’re likely to continue seeing our lawmakers get older and older.
Of course, one solution would be term limits at the federal level. But having term limits could give even more influence to legislative staff or interest groups and lobbyists. Another idea is updating campaign finance laws that would make it easier for challengers to raise money to contest the war chests many long-serving members have built up.
Right now, Americans aren’t being well served by having lawmakers stay in office well past what their health should allow.
