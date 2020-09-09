Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 54F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.