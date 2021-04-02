The Publisher's Perspective column in Friday's newspaper contained an error. The article stated that House Bill 2034 is very similar to bills being passed or considered in Alaska, North Dakota, Texas and other energy-producing states where ad valorem taxes provide a large percentage of the state’s budget.
That is incorrect. It should have stated that oil and gas gross production taxes provide a large percentage of the state's budget.
The online article has been corrected.
