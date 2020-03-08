You've come a long way, baby, but you have far to go

They represent just a tick under half of the world’s population.
They are our mothers, daughters, wives, friends, aunts, grandmothers, colleagues and neighbors.
They have been marginalized throughout the history of the world, demeaned, discounted, treated as second-class citizens, as somehow not worthy of full humanity.
They have been denied rights and privileges, shunted into subservient roles, denied basic equality.
They have been told they weren’t good enough, smart enough, strong enough, pretty enough, capable enough, clever enough.
They have been told their place was in the home, in the secretarial pool, in the background, in the shadows, on the fringes.
They have been told they could grow up to be anything they want to be, as long as their dreams coincided with the narrow windows of opportunity made available to them by the world at large.
They are life-givers and life-affirmers. They are teachers, mentors, strong figures that guide us in our early years and throughout our lives.
They have been deified, objectified and vilified. They have been oppressed, repressed and, as a result, depressed.
They have surmounted barriers, overcome obstacles and broken through the glass ceiling — to an extent.
They have made great strides in many areas of life — they can hold jobs now, and vote, and fight in wars, and hold public office, but the current race for the presidency once again has boiled down to a battle between old white guys, which is an indication of just how far they still have to go.
They are, of course, women, and this is their day. This is International Women’s Day, and this year’s theme is “An equal world is an enabled world.”
This world, of course, is far from an equal one. To illustrate this all you have to do is compare men’s and women’s paychecks.
For every dollar men earned in 2019, according to CNBC, women earned just 79 cents.
Is that because women need less money to live, that it is somehow not as expensive for them to pay their bills and buy their groceries, or is it that the old boy’s club is still running the show?
When it comes to bringing babies into the world it takes both sexes to tango, of course, but it is the ladies who do the heavy lifting.
So why are they considered the so-called “weaker sex?” Try carrying an eight-pound bowling ball stuck in your pants for nine months, gentlemen, and tell me how weak they really are.
My bride is quite proud of one of her possessions, an old T-shirt bearing the logo and slogan of the Virginia Slims women’s tennis circuit, “You’ve come a long way, baby.” To her it is a symbol of empowerment.
And things have changed, dramatically. They just haven’t changed enough.
In 1972 the U.S. Senate approved the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution, which would guarantee equal rights for all Americans, regardless of sex.
The measure then went to the legislatures of the 50 states, with 38 states needing to ratify it for the amendment to go into effect.
Through the end of 1977, 35 states had ratified it. Those 35 states were still the only ones to have approved it when the ratification deadline, March 22, 1979, came and went.
The next state to ratify the ERA was Nevada in 2017, followed by Illinois in 2018.
That left only one state, and on Jan. 27 of this year the general assembly of the commonwealth of Virginia ratified the ERA, thus clearing a path to ratification.
But the 1979 deadline, plus a disputed extension to 1982, had passed, and five states — Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee and South Dakota — have since voted to revoke their ratifications.
So once again the ERA remains frozen in time, like an insect encased in amber.
So what’s the deal, guys? Are we so threatened by women that we prefer to keep them down at heel, down the ballot, down the corporate ladder?
It seems to me this inequality nonsense has gone on long enough. Lord knows we have done a pretty good job of fouling up this old world, and that was largely with the guys in charge. Let’s let the ladies have their shot, shall we?
Author Vera Nazarian once wrote, “A woman is human. She is not better, wiser, stronger, more intelligent, more creative, or more responsible than a man. Likewise, she is never less. Equality is a given. A women is human.”
So here’s to you, ladies. Let’s not forget we are all simply human.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
