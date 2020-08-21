We are living in strange times and witnessing even stranger behavior. Treating others unkindly, being negative, and shaming others to the point of suicide are prevalent today.
I never thought I would see the day when brother would turn on brother, but unfortunately, it’s here.
As I was considering what to share with you this week, the Lord spoke a word to me that someone out there needs to hear:
You do matter and you are worthy.
Let me just set the stage before I share His truth and promises.
Some of you are not feeling the love. Instead you’re feeling the shame being heaped on you by others, well-meaning friends and family as well as complete strangers.
For example, I’m unemployed by no fault of my own. People have jokingly commented how can I be spending money or having fun since I’m not working, i.e. I’m not earning anything so how can I afford it?
Another example is this mask madness. Regardless of how you stand (to wear or not to wear), you’re entitled to your opinion but you’re not entitled to tell me mine. I’ve been publicly shamed repeatedly over this.
Some of you are feeling guilt over things that have happened in your life (intentional or not), allowing it to take up residence in your head. You’ve now begun to doubt yourself, wondering if you’ll ever be worthy.
I’ve been there.
It’s hard. There are times I’ve questioned my existence.
When you’ve been betrayed by people you trusted, when you’ve fought alone to stand your ground for what you believe, when you’ve tried to be what you thought you were supposed to be … there have been some dark, depressing moments in my life.
Especially in this day and age, it’s easy to feel lost or like you’re drowning.
But do not despair, my friend; while the storm may rage around you or the sands around you might be shifting, you are anchored to the Solid Rock!
“The Lord is my Rock and my Fortress and my Deliverer, my God, my Rock, in whom I take refuge, my Shield, and the Horn of my Salvation, my Stronghold.” — Psalm 18:2
He is our sure Foundation. (Isaiah 28:16, Ephesians 2:20, Matthew 7:24-27)
The devil wants us to feel that shame, that guilt, and that doubt. Satan revels in our anguish as we wish for normalcy and only get constant confusion.
It’s time for us to reclaim the peace that passes all understanding and allow Him to guard our hearts and minds, for God is not a God of confusion, but a God of peace. (Philippians 4:7, 1 Corinthians 14:33)
It’s time for us to stop listening to the voices screaming at us from all angles and believe what the Lord says about us in Ephesians 1:3-14: We are blessed, chosen, adopted, accepted, redeemed, and forgiven.
I think the late songstress Christina Grimmie said it best in one of her YouTube videos: “You are an extremely unique and individual person. Don’t let those invalid opinions of others bring you to the pits. You’re strong, so own it.”
