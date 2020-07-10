Who are you leaning on?

Editor’s Note: This column originally ran in November 2015.
I was listening to a cover of Bill Withers’ “Lean On Me” the other day when I was driving home.
One of the stanzas in the song says, “Lean on me, when you’re not strong/And I’ll be your friend/I’ll help you carry on.”
It got me thinking: “Who do I lean on?”
One of Sandra Bullock’s early films includes “While You Were Sleeping.” It was one of my family’s most favorite films and all of us younger kids quote lines from it all the time.
Bullock’s character Lucy is standing next to Bill Pullman’s character Jack outside of her apartment on New Year’s Eve and her neighbor Joe Jr. asks her if Jack is bothering her. When she gives Joe Jr. a questioning look, he does a hand motion and says, “Because it looks like he’s leaning.” Moments before Jack had told Lucy that leaning involves wanting and accepting.
I mention this because leaning on someone involves intimacy. You have to know someone pretty well before you can lean on him or her.
Which brings me back to my original question: “Who do I lean on?”
I have many human friends and several with whom I’m close. But I only have a small circle in which I explicitly trust and even fewer within that circle whom I feel I can always lean on when life gets complicated or hard.
As I listened to the lyrics of “Lean On Me,” I questioned whether I really consider Jesus as my greatest friend on whom I lean.
A portion of the lyrics mention “For no one can fill those of your needs/That you won’t let show/You just call on me brother, when you need a hand.”
So that got me to wondering, do I lean on the Lord only when I need Him, or do I lean on Him all the time?
A co-worker once pointed out that we shouldn’t just pray when things are hard, but to pray consistently. “Tell God about your feelings and your day. Talk to Him. Ask for wisdom. Ask for strength. Thank Him,” she said, citing 1 Colossians 1:9-12.
Proverbs 3:5-6 also addresses this: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.”
As Christians were are meant to lean on Him. We are not to rely on ourselves. We need Him and therefore we need to trust Him and lean on Him—all the time, not just when things are tough.
The beauty of believing in Christ is the sense of peace and the hope we receive when we rest in Him. That peace that passes understanding (Philippians 4:7) comes from trusting and leaning on Him.
And just to answer the question I posed to myself earlier: I do consider Jesus the friend in who I can lean on no matter what. I subconsciously lean on Him all the time; that’s because the Holy Spirit intervenes for me all the time (Romans 8:26-27).
God tells us to “Lean on Me.”
Who are you leaning on?
