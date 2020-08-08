When the light came on

“For, after all, how do we know that two and two make four? Or that the force of gravity works? Or that the past is unchangeable? If both the past and the external world exist only in the mind, and if the mind itself is controllable — what then?” ~ George Orwell’s classic novel, “1984.”
I don’t know why, but this week I woke up one morning thinking about books I had read in my youth that influenced me, whether overtly or just subtly, like I think some reading tends to do.
Now I can’t tell you exactly when I read these books, other than probably my 6th-grade year up through my college years.
But, they’ve stayed with me.
I read “Guadalcanal Diary” in junior high — a great influencer.
The same with “Seven Days in May” in high school.
I’ve written before of my fascination for Ray Bradbury’s writing, in particular “Fahrenheit 451.”
I found the incongruity eye-opening — the absurd notion that in his look into the future, Bradbury’s character Guy Montag was a firefighter who burned books, rather than a traditional view of a firefighter who puts out fires, and saves property and lives.
Bradbury made you think that there actually are forces out there that don’t want you to read books, that don’t want you to think, that want to suppress or control your everyday thought and your everyday life.
The book originally was published in 1953, during a period of relative calm in America, where the economy was beginning to hum and expand, and a war-weary nation was getting the horror of World War II, Nazi and fascist atrocities cleansed from their minds by a certain normality.
Bradbury was warning that the monopolizing effect of social media would transform generations to come into a society with no genuine connections, no individual, distinctive thoughts and an excessive reliance on technology.
This he wrote in 1953 — long before the computer age, smartphones, Facebook and Instagram et al.
That he actually saw our country as it is today back in 1953 seems extraordinarily unsettling.
But, you have to remember, Bradbury grew up in a world where all the horrors of the Great Depression and the Second World War had an obvious influence on him, because he was in his teens and 20s when these great world calamities were unfolding.
I think being in your 20s when a world war is waging would have its greatest effect upon you.
I was in my early 20s when the light finally came on for me. I’m a product of 1968, the year I graduated high school and went to college — that most significant of years when America transformed from the Greatest Generation to the Baby Boomers.
When society changed, altogether grudgingly and quite messily.
Change is always messy, for some reason. And I think that’s why “Fahrenheit 451” made me really think for the first time, really alter my view of what was reality, and what was to become of America in the future. But it’s when I read George Orwell’s “1984” that the wheels began to move in my view of society, in my view of America and what our nation might be facing that was most unsettling.
Orwell wrote his classic novel in 1949, just four years after the close of the greatest of all our wars — the Second World War. The British author, I’m sure, was influenced by all he had seen in his life, from the First World War through the Great Depression, the rise of the Nazi Party in Germany, fascism in Europe, communism in Russia and through World War II.
There was a lot there to write about, a lot to influence along with a revulsion of society’s ills during the 1900s — and they were many.
In “1984,” Orwell wrote on the consequences of government overreach, totalitarianism, mass surveillance and the repressive regimentation of people and their behaviors within society.
He examined the role of truth and facts within politics and the manipulation of both by a very few.
Anyone … sound like today?
The novel takes place in Orwell’s imagined future during the year 1984. In it, the world has fallen victim to perpetual war, government surveillance, propaganda and denial of what has previously happened in history — the Party, Big Brother and the Thought Police.
That always brings me back to the quote that “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” credited to the renowned philosopher George Santayana.
And, looking back over the 20th century and the years from 1914 through 2001 and 9/11, it is more than difficult to deny that these two great writers were not pretty much spot-on in their assessments of mankind — and a staggering glimpse into our present.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.