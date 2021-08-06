“What is impossible with men is possible with God.” — Luke 18:27
If you’re anything like me right now, you’re cringing at the thoughts of what the rest of 2021 will look like based on the current climate.
Just when we thought the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was behind us along with all the devastation, loss, bitterness and hate that followed it, rumblings of the worst is yet to come are growing louder.
For a moment there, I thought the nation was getting back to normal, or new normal as the case might be.
But instead, I think we’ve entered a new era of fear and loathing for folks who don’t see eye to eye on how to handle recent media announcements regarding the possible resurgence of COVID-19 and its variants.
I don’t say this to incite anger or to rile readers up. I say this to spark conversation about where you personally stand in your faith right now.
Let me preface that talk by asking, “What are your thoughts about God at this moment in time?”
You might be asking, “Well, what’s your answer to that question?”
My answer is this: God was, is, and will always be on His throne and He’s still in control.
He wasn’t surprised by the events of 2020 and 2021 thus far nor will He be by what is coming down the pike in the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.
So I don’t think I should be in fear of the unknown or anxious about the present either.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:6-7
“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” — John 14:27
“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” — Isaiah 41:10
“When I am afraid, I put my trust in you.” — Psalm 56:3
While I may not be able to discern what He’s doing behind the scenes, I can trust He’s doing what’s best for me and is working everything out for my good. (John 20:29, Romans 8:28)
And while I think it might be impossible to overcome personal circumstances or national mandates, God has proven again and again that NOTHING is impossible for Him. I have been absolutely amazed by His movement in my life recently, but that’s a story for another column …
So when doubt and uncertainty tries to mess with your brain, seek Him out and cling to the faith you’re rooted in. (Hebrews 11:1)
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I will quote my life verse once again: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” — Joshua 1:9
