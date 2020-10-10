What made America?

Over the chronicle of mankind, war and conflict have probably done more to shape the face the world in which we live than anything else.
History points to the First World War and the Second World War for shaping and reshaping the borders and boundaries we refer to as nations — as countries in which certain peoples of similar backgrounds and beliefs and socio-economic labels band loosely together.
Wars have been fought to exclude different peoples and keep them from melding into countries that really didn’t want them. Religious wars are rife throughout world history.
We still have major problems with the Middle East and in certain areas of Europe that can’t seem to get along. Oh, they tolerate their neighbors, like in the Balkans, in Egypt and Lebanon and Israel and on and on.
The old Soviet Union still has neighbor problems — they don’t get along with one another. You can thank World War I for most of the problems, and World War II helped only a bit, and made things worse for just about everyone.
But that is not the subject today.
The Thirty Years War, fought from 1618 to 1648, was the most destructive war in Europe prior to the two great wars of the 20th century, and it became a catalyst for immigration to the still New World that would become the United States of America.
What made this country was something that we all study in American history, yet probably were glassy-eyed when it came up in George Milacek’s history class at Waukomis High — at least for me.
Indentured servitude wasn’t glamorous — it wasn’t one of those history-changing battles like Yorktown, Waterloo, Gettysburg or Stalingrad. It wasn’t George Washington, Robespierre, Abraham Lincoln or Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
I submit to readers, indentured servants made this country what it is. It made us the melting pot we see today.
Oh, we have our foibles, where people that already had staked their claim on these shores looked down their noses at the Irish immigration, the German wave of settlers, the Italians, the Jews, the Chinese and on and on — not to mention slavery, which cost this nation a lost generation of men, economic agony and a race problem we still deal with to this very day.
But the lowly — at least during our formative years of becoming a nation — indentured servant is not glamorous to talk about. But there is no more important part of our history than these would-be Americans.
Back to the Thirty Years War, a conflict that had 8 million casualties, caused economic ruin in Europe along with famine and disease.
Nothing good came from that damn war, to quote a line from Clint Eastwood’s ex-Confederate soldier character in the film “The Outlaw Josey Wales.”
That was a different war, a different time. But the quote is more than apropos.
In fact, the Thirty Years War did something good for history in that it drove tens of thousands of the poorest people in Europe to try and find ways to get the hell out of Dodge, so to speak. In this case, get out of Europe, and those peasants of the poorest classes to seek their fortune in the New World.
Land and a modicum of freedom from the seeming relentless religious and monarchical wars of Europe spurred the idea of indentured servitude. And indentured servants, according to the loose definition as such, were immigrants to this land called America that entered indentured servitude either of their own free will or against their will.
That’s as opposed to slaves, who were taken forcibly from their homes in Africa, and brought here to work for masters and land owners, to help make them wealthy from their forced work.
They had no choice.
Of course, it’s been argued indentured servants were little more than slaves for the years they were forced to work off the costs of their passage here to America. And, in some cases, indentured servants had treatment by their masters differ greatly, depending on the master.
Large land owners who already were in America badly needed workers, and the indentured servant was under contract — brought to these shores by ship at a cost to the land owners who paid their passage — to work off their indenture.
Once here, they were provided nominal room and board, and were expected to work dawn to dusk to pay off their debt.
In theory, it was a strangely workable system that pulled people away from the wars of Europe and poverty, and with hard work, eventually gave them freedom and ability to get their own land and to settle and raise their families.
It’s estimated half of all immigrants to early America were indentured servants.
Even though today it may sound a bit primitive, I submit it is the primary reason there is a United States of America — not the rich and powerful of our history, but the once-lowly indentured servant.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.