Watching a movie 50 times

The mind is wonderful, sometimes frustrating, sometimes wandering, sometimes keen, sometimes witty when you expose it to others.
And sometimes exposing your mind and your thoughts to others has its pitfalls, but your mind — for a majority of people — learns from its mistakes and from its occasional dumb journeys that end up in speech you would really rather you hadn’t said.
I’m always amazed when politicians say something that is clearly racist or misogynistic or out-and-out stupid, and then they publicly apologize for the statement.
But, guess what? If it wasn’t firmly planted in their minds in the first place, they NEVER would have said whatever it was that had people stand up and take notice.
They are just apologizing for accidentally revealing what they are really thinking. To me, these apologies are completely hollow statements that simply gloss over what a politician was caught saying.
Which brings me to sharing something that really isn’t history or politics.
When we partially turn our brains off and turn on the TV or go to the movies, we are channeling our minds to enjoy and be entertained. Over the years — and I come from the days when there were a lot of none-too-good movies — cinema has become my escape from everyday. You know, everyday, like work, bills, mowing the lawn and straightening up all the clutter in a closest that threatens to crash down on your head every time you open that door.
Movies, at least for me, have immense value, even though we are watching actors performing their best to convince us what they are doing is real. Again, over the years, certain actors and certain movies all have made me feel part of them — like reading a good novel.
That, to me, is the essence of why actors make movies, aside from trying to make a living. Certain characters absolutely stand out of the crowd. And I can say from experience there are far, far more good, quality actors today than when I was growing up.
To me, an actor must make you believe you are a part of the movie, that you almost consciously are interacting with them, and either feeling great sympathy or great loathing for their character. For me, certain characters in the movies will always stand above this talented crowd.
Anthony Hopkins’ character of Hannibal Lecter is head and shoulders a fabulous, if often evil character in “Silence of the Lambs,” who interacts with an equally gifted actor in Jodie Foster, as a fledgling FBI agent.
He is evil, but he is so brilliant, witty and charming, a character who has a great affinity for manners and knowledge, and treating people in a genuinely polite manner— and then at the odd moment exploding into absolute evil.
That, dear readers, is a great, great talent.
Then there is the fictional character of Atticus Finch, played by the late, gifted actor Gregory Peck in the iconic movie “To Kill a Mockingbird.” He is a lawyer of stature and modesty in his small Southern town, who stands head and shoulders above everyone he must deal with, and at the same time deal eloquently with the evils of racial injustice.
Equally, his relationship with his two children, Scout and Jem, make this movie and his character absolutely unforgettable.
I’ve written before of certain movie characters that have stayed with me over the the decades.
Kirk Douglas, as Col. Dax, is brilliant in Stanley Kubrick’s classic black-and-white film “Paths of Glory.”
It’s a story of the futility of the First World War, and the casual, callous manner in which generals were far more worried about their army careers and how they were perceived, than the lives of everyday soldiers, who fought and died for yards of ground that meant nothing in the final analysis of that tragic conflict.
I’m one of those quirky people who can watch a movie over and over again, and still enjoy it as much the 50th time I’ve seen it, as I did when I first saw it.
That brings me to the movie “Zulu,” with a host of quality actors recreating the improbable stand by mostly Welsh soldiers in the British army against 50-to-1 odds in defeating a massive army of fierce, brave Zulu warriors. The acting job by Michael Caine as the aristocratic Lt. Gonville Bromhead, at least to me, was brilliant. The part helped make him a legendary star.
And then there are the voices of actors that stir my imagination. The baritone voice of Richard Burton at the close of that movie is unforgettable. Voices of actors like Gregory Peck, Robert Duvall and Sam Elliott are music to my ears.
Ahhh … the glories of watching and thoroughly enjoying a movie for the 50th time.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.