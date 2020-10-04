Turning all our fire against a common foe

Like so much in America in 2020, the novel coronavirus has now impacted the holder of the highest office in the land.
The nation and the world awoke Friday morning to the news that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.
To be clear, the president never called the virus a hoax, as his opponent Joe Biden has charged in a recent campaign ad. Instead, in his Feb. 28 campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C., the president used the word “hoax” in reference to the fact that Democrats were politicizing the virus and criticizing his administration’s response to COVID-19, saying “and this is their new hoax.”
This is not the first time a pandemic has invaded the walls of the White House. In April of 1919, President Woodrow Wilson came down with the Spanish Flu, which wound up killing 675,000 Americans. As the pandemic spread across the U.S., Wilson’s administration largely ignored the advice of medical experts.
Wilson became ill during the Paris Peace Conference that came at the end of World War I.
At the time the president’s personal physician, Rear Admiral Cary T. Grayson, wrote to a friend, “These past two weeks have certainly been strenuous days for me. The president was suddenly taken violently sick with the influenza at a time when the whole of civilization seemed to be in the balance.”
An ill and weakened Wilson ultimately gave in to pressure from French Prime Minister Georges Clemenceau and British PM David Lloyd George, agreeing to the Treaty of Versailles that exacted strong penalties on a defeated Germany, penalties he had previously opposed. Those sanctions were so harsh they led to the rise of German nationalism, a young firebrand named Adolf Hitler, and, ultimately, World War II.
The true extent of Wilson’s condition was hidden from the American public. Grayson told the press the president was merely suffering from a cold caused by the “chilly and rainy weather” in Paris.
That “cold” left Wilson confined to his bed, barely able to talk or stand erect, and suffering from delusions. Wilson, however, recovered, as did another governmental official who contracted the flu around that same time. He was the assistant Secretary of the Navy, a young man named Franklin Roosevelt.
At the time of Wilson’s illness, despite the administration’s efforts to downplay the seriousness of his condition, well-wishers flooded the White House with telegrams of support.
Granted, President Trump’s has been a term unlike any other. He has been a polarizing figure throughout his years in office.
Be that as it may, and despite the fact the nation will go to the polls next month to either renew the president’s lease on the White House for four more years or to serve him with an eviction notice, it is time for the country to rally behind him in his illness.
Thus we wish him and the first lady a speedy recovery and maybe, just maybe, a new way of looking at the pandemic that continues to ravage the nation (some 208,000 deaths since March) and the world.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the virus last spring, was hospitalized in intensive care and very nearly died. Despite previously sending mixed messages about the virus, Johnson recently urged the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly to come together to battle COVID-19.
“Unless we unite and turn our fire against our common foe,” Johnson told the gathering, “we know everyone will lose.”
Hopefully when the president recovers from the virus, the sooner the better, he will issue a similar call for world unity in the fight against COVID-19, as well as a renewed national effort.
The pandemic has become a political issue rather than what it truly is — a public health emergency the likes of which this nation, and the world, has not seen for more than a century.
Hopefully President Trump will come out of this illness as something of a COVID convert, and he will then urge states and cities across the country to strongly recommend (if not outright require) the wearing of masks in public, restrictions on the size of public gatherings, proper social distancing and frequent hand washing or sanitizing.
Many people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, 2.8 million nationwide as of this writing.
But far too many have lost their lives. That’s too many tears, too many funerals, too many empty chairs at too many family tables, too much grief, too many broken hearts.
Get well soon Mr. and Mrs. Trump, but for all our sake, when you do, start listening to the doctors and stop listening to your political cronies when it comes to handling the pandemic.
