The Chinese have their year of the dog, year of the monkey, year of the tiger. The year 2020 is the year of the rat, which seems quite apropos.
Now, I think historians will tag the year 2020 in America as the Year of Uncertainty, as we deal — or not deal in some cases — with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US of A likes to be first in everything, and this time around, being first is actually being last.
We are the epicenter of the novel virus, with the most cases, the most deaths, the most uncertainty. It seems like we don’t know how to deal with a disease pandemic very well, because disease pandemics don’t happen here — they happen in Bangladesh, in Equatorial Africa or Mongolia. They don’t happen here, so we are scrambling to figure this disease out.
And, it’s not pretty.
Too many people throwing out too many bad solutions, it seems. Way too many conspiracy theorists and snake oil salesmen. All we have for a roadmap is the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-19 to go by, how America handled it 100-plus years ago.
America in 1918 didn’t handle it well either. In the end, over 675,000 Americans died of Spanish flu, which hit in three waves. A war was going on in France at the time, and soldiers from the U.S. were crowded into training camps, on troop ships headed to help our allies fight the Germans at the end of the First World War. They were crowded together in trenches overseas — crowded being the key word here. The U.S. Navy saw 42% of its sailors catch the flu and a third of the men in the Army.
Did you know that Spanish flu killed more American soldiers than fell on World War I battlefields? That doesn’t surprise me. You see statistics from other wars that tell the same grim tale.
All we see in the history books are that so many soldiers fell on battlefields, not those who died from disease. Disease is not heroic, therefore it gets left out of our cognizance of history.
It’s likely that 750,000 soldiers died during the American Civil War. Of that number, two-thirds of those deaths were from disease and not minié balls. It’s not glorious in an after-battle report to note that a soldier died at Gettysburg … from diarrhea.
Back in 1918, the city of Philadelphia had a response to the Spanish flu that was too little, too late. The city was the poster child for all that went wrong with the disease pandemic response.
Dr. Wilmer Krusen was the director of Public Health and Charities for Philadelphia, who insisted at the time that mounting deaths were not the Spanish flu, but rather just the “normal flu.”
On Sept. 28, 1918, the city went forward with a Liberty Loan parade, to help with the war effort. It was a huge patriotic display attended by tens of thousands of Philadelphians, and it spread Spanish flu like wildfire.
Krusen was a political appointee, and he succumbed to the pressure that selling war bonds to help the effort in France was too important to not hawk them to the public — it was unpatriotic.
In 10 days after the parade, over 1,000 people were dead and another 200,000 sick. According to history.com, only then did the city finally close is saloons and theaters. By March 1919, over 15,000 Philadelphians had died.
Contrast that to today and COVID-19: fully 23,602 citizens of New York City have already died of COVID-19. And Spanish flu was far more deadly.
You see where this is going? Coronavirus is a killer, and some in the U.S. are still denying its effects.
Another aspect of the 1918-19 killer flu was people dying from aspirin poisoning, since at the time it was thought that aspirin would help combat the disease, and people took too much — way too much in some cases.
It’s been speculated but hard to prove, that World War I actually had its end hastened by Spanish flu.
So many soldiers were sick on both sides of the conflict, that the war was nearly impossible to continue because neither side had enough healthy soldiers to keep it up.
Today, COVID-19 seems somewhat downplayed in some quarters, much like Spanish flu was in 1918, and that history is repeating itself with a few dangerously peddling cures for COVID-19 online.
Right now, as I write, there is no cure for COVID-19, because the world has never experienced this novel disease, and we have no immunity.
There is a natural conflict between trying to slow the new virus, and reopening the economy. Spreading disease is bad, and so is closing the economy.
There needs to be reasonable solutions, yet America has yet to implement them fully, in the Year of Uncertainty.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
