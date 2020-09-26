The last Linotype operators

How would you like to be the last of something?
In America, we celebrate people who invent things that make our lives better or easier or safer. People who are far-reaching in their ideas like Steve Jobs or Louis Pasteur. Even military geniuses like Napoleon Bonaparte.
But, I kind of thought being the last of something would be interesting as well.
I know, I think differently than most people.
I used to look at magazines — not read — back to front.
Don’t know why, maybe it has to do with my upbringing in the weekly newspaper and hot-type printing industry.
When looking at the type of a letterpress page of our newspaper at Christy Printing on Main Street in Waukomis, it would be lying upside down on a very flat and heavy stone slab. You quickly had to learn to read upside down and backwards. Sounds hard if you’ve never done it. Obviously not too hard to learn because I was able to do it quite well.
It’s just a matter of re-orienting your brain to do your reading in a quite non-traditional manner.
Now I’ve written on this before, but it bears repeating. Nothing in history can top the invention of the printing press and movable type for advancing knowledge in moving mankind forward in history.
Knowledge — or lack of it — has moved mankind throughout history. Always has, always will.
Of course, some people think it’s their right to eschew knowledge, and seem to go out of their way to not learn about their world — or learn from mistakes. But that’s their problem, not mine.
When you pour gasoline on a fire, knowledge tells you to back up before lighting it, or you will get burned — sometimes fatally. If you lack knowledge about the danger, you will soon get that knowledge the hard way — the so-called school of hard knocks for those who seem to grudgingly gain knowledge.
Or, as ye sow, so shall ye reap ... to be blunt about it.
Anyway, I got to thinking during a safety committee meeting here at the News & Eagle, when it came up that we were adding an additional backup press plate processor, and to make way for room in the plate room, getting rid of some old equipment.
Now, when I started at this newspaper 18-plus years ago, we had a state-of-the-art machine called the Panther, that converted what we put onto a computer-generated newspaper page into a negative and eventually burned onto a press plate. That’s how we — and many other daily newspapers around the country — produced a newspaper every day of the week, 365 days a year.
To me, coming from a hot-type, Linotype-oriented weekly newspaper that had transitioned through the early days of the so-called cold-type printing processes, that Panther processor was a huge leap in newspaper production.
Our small, weekly community newspaper had used desktop publishing on an Apple computer, a much more rudimentary means of newspaper production, including a lot of darkroom work. But all along the way, it seemed that we were always improving our methods.
Nothing was static for long.
Hot type had been around for a century, but it seemed every few years, when we used cold type printing, that things changed.
That, in a nutshell, is what this nation and much of world is experiencing today in the digital age. Things seem to be constantly changing and improving. Not sure sometimes if that change is always good, but change is our normal.
There it is.
For much of my life, paper and printing were the basic medium of all learning. You read books in school, in technical or leisure reading, and for everything we used to do.
That all changed with the advent of laptop and desktop computers, with smartphones that are small window bridges that can access virtually anything in the world and get you information.
Remember, information is power — and information is change.
Now, I’ve been privileged to have started in a far more rudimentary form of the printing/information industry. I learned my trade on the Linotype, where you typed on a keyboard with three different sets of keys, each for every letter of the alphabet, capitals along with numbers and punctuation. It was time-consuming and cumbersome by today’s standards.
But as I look back over the years, from the first days when I was 15 years old and learning the Linotype, and was still setting headlines by hand — upside down and backward — that I’m one of the last Linotype operators.
I look back and there is something to be said for having that knowledge, of seeing where we’ve been and where we are going in the communication industry — the last Linotype operators.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
