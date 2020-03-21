Take COVID-19 seriously

I’ve been asked by many to contrast our current pandemic outbreak of a deadly disease in the United States with another in our past.
We are in the opening stages of COVID-19, and data on who it strikes hardest and how many people will contract it, require hospitalization and die still is somewhat lacking right now.
It’s early in the pandemic, but it’s almost assuredly going to get far worse here before it levels off.
Also unfortunately, health officials can’t get a handle on how much it has spread throughout the nation because of a woeful and inexcusable lack of tests to determine who has it.
Face it, the president saying every American can have a COVID-19 test was a fabrication. In fact, people who need to be tested aren’t being tested — can’t be tested — because when we need tests most, they are unavailable in many states unless you are a professional athlete, a celebrity or an elected government official.
If that sounds harsh, it’s meant to be.
The truth hurts.
The U.S. government saw this coming and dithered. It will cost many people their lives and livelihoods, and we the people must do our part.
The worst pandemic to hit America was the so-called Spanish Flu of 1918-19.
It was erroneously called the Spanish Flu because the press in Spain actually freely reported on it, so everyone in the world assumed it started there.
Wildly inaccurate, it hit the United States, Germany, France and Great Britain much worse, but because they were all busy fighting the First World War, the news was suppressed by those governments for reasons of morale.
People were dying everywhere in these countries of flu, but almost no one knew how badly it had staggered nations like the United States, that it basically was left to word of mouth.
That translated into 675,000 dead — a large number in the 20-40 age category, which was the healthiest group on these shores.
So, what was life like in the U.S. during these two devastating years as World War I was coming to a close?
The influenza pandemic of 1918-19 hit heavily because a large number of men were packed together in military training camps here, in troop ships headed to Europe, in staging areas waiting to move to the front lines, and then again packed together in the muddy trenches that became the symbol of World War I and its suffering amongst the men and women who fought in the war.
Then, when returning home as the war ended, the influenza was passed to families and loved ones in three separate waves, with the second wave the worst.
In the end, 500 million people were infected by the highly contagious disease — a staggering one-third of the entire world’s population.
And 50 to 100 million people died — the figure still unknown because it hit people so rapidly and killed sometimes in a single day’s time, so many had to be buried quickly.
It was the modern-day equivalent to the Black Death of the Middle Ages, when carts went around daily in the streets of London, Vienna and Paris, and had the living bring out their dead.
There was no vaccine for influenza during the Spanish Flu, as there is yet no vaccine for COVID-19.
In 1918-19, in the United States, the deadliest disease to hit these shores killed nearly 200,000 Americans in October 1918 alone — the deadliest month in U.S. history.
This, from history.com: “With cremation an uncommon practice at the time, the sheer number of bodies overwhelmed the capacity of undertakers, gravediggers and casket makers to keep pace with the arduous task of burying the dead. At the same time, a prohibition on public gatherings that included funerals and wakes compounded the pain of many grief-stricken families, who could not properly mourn the loss of their loved ones.
“The mass mortality led to macabre scenes. Red Cross nurses in Baltimore reported instances of visiting flu-ravaged homes to discover sick patients in bed beside dead bodies. In other cases, corpses were covered in ice and shoved into bedroom corners where they festered for days.”
Gatherings were banned, churches closed, businesses shuttered and the nation overwhelmed.
Again, from history.com: “The scenes in Philadelphia appeared to be straight out of the plague-infested Middle Ages. Throughout the day and night, horse-drawn wagons kept a constant parade through the streets of Philadelphia as priests joined the police in collecting corpses draped in sackcloth and blood-stained sheets that were left on porches and sidewalks. The bodies were piled on top of each other in the wagons with limbs protruding from underneath the sheets.”
I can’t say that our 2020 health care system won’t be overwhelmed, much as in 1918.
I sure hope I’m wrong, but the jury on COVID-19 is certainly still out.
Take … this … seriously — and we can weather this health and economic calamity.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
