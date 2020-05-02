Still blowing smoke?

If nothing else during this COVID-19 period in American history, I’ve learned to properly wash my hands, and I discovered just how dirty they can really get — just sitting at a computer.
I know, my mom was always after me to wash my hands, and my grandma and even my great-grandma. All had the same refrain.
Yet, my then-young mind thought, “OK, just a quick little water splash.”
No soap, because soap was silly. I didn’t see anything on my dirty hands that could hurt me.
But, I eventually learned how many bad things we get on our hands, and then rub into our nose and eyes.
Yuck.
I learned — boy did I learn.
Up until my sophomore year in high school, it seemed I caught every illness there was. A week in the hospital with a severe sinus staph infection got my attention. I could easily have died, and didn’t know it. But that also was the very last time I ever was sick enough to be admitted to a hospital.
It opened my eyes. After that, I was keenly aware of medicine, and how important health was, and how I could help myself from getting so sick.
And now, for Americans and our forebears that came from Europe and other disparate countries, we are still learning. When we are at our most vulnerable, like in today’s pandemic, the snake oil salesmen proliferate.
Don’t believe me? Just check out Facebook or Twitter. Mankind has been plagued by people of questionable intent, selling this or that remedy, to cure whatever malady was hitting a particular group of people. As I write this, a possible breakthrough IV drug has been modestly tested — but yet not approved — that can shorten the days those stricken with COVID-19 are critically ill.
Small steps.
But, at least there is some hope this will be the first of many treatments researchers will be able to develop to fend off our latest malady. I’m still a bit skeptical, because … have you ever heard a commercial on TV for a particular drug being peddled, that has a daunting list of side effects at the very end of the pitch?
Some of them include extremely serious side effects — a few even death. That always kind of tempers my expectations for a particular drug.
Read the fine print on some meds on the market, and check out the info sheets provided for a particular drug, and it might temper your outlook. In days of yore, as a medical treatment in England, they blew smoke up people’s rear ends. Yep, that was the tobacco cure, which fortunately was short-lived. But, it gave us an immensely brilliant expression to repeat when the need arises for such an expression.
Back in the late 1700s, doctors literally blew smoke up the rectums of people who were presumed dead. It was a mainstream, common treatment for drowning victims. The equipment used for such an odd way of trying to save a life often was hung alongside major waterways in England, such as the famous River Thames.
Yes, truth can be stranger than fiction.
Smoke was blown up the rectum by inserting a tube connected to a fumigator and bellows. The compression would force smoke into an individual, with the nicotine in the tobacco thought to stimulate the heart to beat stronger and faster, and resuscitate the drowning victim. Occasionally, some doctors felt blowing it into the nose and mouth would have the same effect, but that was abandoned as ineffective — as if the rear-end treatment was more effective.
All the smoke-blowing came about when Europeans who had made their way to the Americas — what is now the United States — saw that Native Americans were known to have used tobacco in a variety of ways, including medical treatments for maladies. European doctors picked up on the use of tobacco, and began using it to treat everything from headaches to cancer. So when you think medicine had its limitations, as in the days of blowing smoke up your rear end … well, we have come a very, very long way.
Yet, as far as we have come, I have to ask this question: Why, after the first COVID-19 death in the U.S. in early February, are we still talking about not enough available tests or personal protective equipment?
It’s a troubling narrative for a nation that can boast as being at the forefront of health care. A nation that has such tremendous wealth that it can’t provide simple medical face masks or personal protective equipment to its front-line responders needs to look at itself in the mirror of history’s future.
COVID-19 has proven fatal for 62,000-plus Americans, and has sickened more than a million of our fellow citizens. Plus, there are 30.3 million Americans out of work as the economy tanks.
I am hopeful the latest testing eventually will find a path out of this pandemic. Until then, smoke-blowing of possible remedies for COVID-19 by politicians will continue, as if smoke-blowing will ever end.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.