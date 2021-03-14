It’s been just more than a year, 12 months, in excess of 365 days, greater than 8,760 hours or 525,600 minutes, since COVID-19 established a toehold in our state.
It was March 7, 2020, when the first case showed up in Tulsa, with the first state death from the virus reported on March 18.
And that’s when things went a little crazy.
Today, more than one year later, we are still fighting COVID, though things have gotten better with the introduction of vaccines and a subsequent decline in the number of new cases and hospitalizations.
So where are we in the Sooner State one year and counting into the worst pandemic to hit the planet in more than a century?
I’d love to give us high marks, kudos and back-slaps all around, but that wouldn’t be accurate.
At best our response to the crisis has been a mixed bag.
For one we have no statewide mask mandate, a decision that had everything to do with politics and little or nothing to do with public health.
We are a stubborn people, and to some that means refusing to be told what to do by any governmental agency. Thus the wearing of masks is anathema to many, even though public health entities have demonstrated wearing a mask is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus.
Thankfully there are municipalities, ours included, that enacted their own mask mandates, but sadly many of these are merely suggestions and not hard and fast requirements.
Many stores and restaurants sport signs “requiring” the wearing of masks in these establishments, except they don’t really. Few businesses are going to risk incurring the wrath of independent-minded customers by actually enforcing some sort of mask mandate.
So I’d give us about a C-minus for mask wearing, not to mention quarantining and social distancing.
Staying home all the time was something of a novelty at first, lounging in sweat pants all day binging on Netflix and popcorn, safely watching the world go by.
But a little of that goes a long way. My bride and I are still trying to do it, despite the fact we are now fully vaccinated, but we are losing our will. We miss being able to just go out and do what we want, which many of our neighbors seem to be doing despite the ongoing threat.
We miss our family, we miss our friends, heck we even miss some people we don’t particularly like. Other than phone calls, FaceTime and Zoom, the only people we talk to the majority of the time are each other, and I’m a lousy conversationalist, so she is the one suffering in our household.
So again, I’d give us about a C, which as my parents used to remind me at report card time, is passing but nothing for which to strive.
One area in which the state has done fairly well is in the distribution of vaccines. As of this writing, more than a million doses of the vaccine have been put in the arms of Oklahomans. That ranks us 35th in terms of vaccines distributed per capita, according to the CDC. Granted that’s not great, but therein lies another issue.
A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll found one-third of Oklahomans say they don’t intend to take the COVID vaccine. These results seem to be divided strictly along political and demographic lines, with more Republicans and those who live in rural areas saying they will forego the vaccine shots. The more people who take the vaccine, the quicker we can achieve herd immunity.
So here we go again, with another C tickling the C-minus range.
What does it all mean for our state when it comes to returning to some sense of normalcy? I wish I knew.
I do know there have been too many deaths, too much sorrow, too much suffering, too many financial hardships. And I can’t help but think if we had done more we could have prevented at least some of that pain.
Thus we have failed all those people who have died, all those who mourn, all those who have suffered, all those who have lost their jobs and/or their businesses.
We have failed.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
