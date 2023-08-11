Ah, the Perseids.
You can’t beat ’em.
The Perseid meteor shower usually produces not only the most spectacular show of the summer, but the greatest heavenly spectacle of the entire year.
There is one important factor to observing them. But, more on that a little later.
The Perseids are produced by the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. Every year, Earth swings through the comet’s debris field and thousands of pieces shed from the object rain down through Earth’s atmosphere. Many of these are no bigger than a grain of sand.
Perhaps most spectacular about the Perseids is the rate at which it produces meteors. Dozens per hour can be observed! That’s if you are in a dark place, and as long as there’s obviously little to no cloudcover.
And as long as the weather cooperates this year, we may be in for a special show.
The Perseids peak overnight Aug. 12-13. So, tomorrow night, for those of you reading on the Friday this column comes out. The key ingredient in this situation, other than the weather, is the moon, or more specifically, the moon’s phase.
This year, the moon will be in a glorious crescent phase, at only 10% brightness. I say “glorious” for two reasons: One, crescent moons are my favorite, and two, you can’t get much better than that, except for a new moon.
The less moonlight, the better viewing will be and the more meteors you’ll be able to catch. Last year, observers were “battling” a full moon during the shower’s peak. This year? Nearly the opposite.
In fact, the moon won’t rise until around 4 a.m., which will make it even better.
Now, there’s just one more important factor to observing the Perseids, which I hinted at in the beginning of this column. The Perseids are called that because the radiant of the shower is the constellation Perseus. The radiant, if you remember, is the point in the sky from which the meteors appear to be coming. It’s actually best to look slightly away from the radiant to view the most meteors.
Perseus will be rising in the northeast sky as the clock ticks past midnight, and will rise higher and higher before sunrise. The higher Perseus is the better, and the more meteors you’ll see. That’s not to say you won’t see any around midnight or even before then, but your best bet is to go to bed early, or take a nap, and then rise around 2 or 2:30 a.m., head out to your dark spot, and allow about half an hour for your eyes to fully adjust.
So yes, if you really want to see the Perseids, you will need to sacrifice a decent amount of sleep, depending on how late you stay up.
But will it be worth it? Absolutely, if everything comes together.
By the way, the Perseids can be seen tonight, too, and even after their peak. It’s just Saturday night when the show is expected to be the best.
