Remembering those who have died fighting the coronavirus

It is Memorial Day weekend, the time we annually pause to honor the men and women who have given their lives in service of this great nation.
Over the centuries many have paid the ultimate price to keep the flame of liberty burning brightly, and again we salute them.
But this year we also must pause to pay tribute to those who, while they didn’t take up arms against a foreign enemy, have proven themselves no less devoted to protecting and serving their fellow Americans.
Their battle gear is usually white or an institutional blue, rather than olive drab or camouflage. Their weapons are ventilators, medication, ambulances and a large measure of human compassion.
Their enemy is far sneakier, far more insidious, than any ever faced by our nation’s military. It flies no flag, wears no uniform and has no concept of the rules of war. It will strike anyone, anytime, from anywhere.
For these particular soldiers, victory is not measured in ground covered or cities and villages recaptured, but in how many patients leave their hospitals still upright and breathing.
Like fighting men and women in wartime these soldiers are surrounded by death on a daily basis and must learn to cope with it. It is not an easy task, it never is.
As warfighters will, these men and women have taken heavy casualties. Sadly we don’t know exactly how many have died while fighting this virulent enemy, but we do know some of their names.
Diedre Lyjettie Heard Wilkes was a mammogram technician in Atlanta. She was 42. She contracted the coronavirus while helping treat coronavirus patients at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Frank Gibson, 60, worked at hospitals in both New Jersey and New York City. He was an emergency room doctor and a two-time cancer survivor. His husband called 911 after Frank fell terribly ill at their home, but he died before paramedics arrived to transport him to the hospital.
Brittany Bruner-Ringo, 32, was a nurse at a dementia care center in Los Angeles. She died after contracting the virus while treating a patient who happened to be a retired doctor. Brittany’s mom is a veteran nurse in Oklahoma City.
Jeannie Danker, 60, was head of radiology at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Larrice Anderson, 46, was an ER nurse in New Orleans.
There are many others, of course. I wonder if we will someday erect memorials to them, chisel their names in stone as we have so many who died fighting other human beings in the cause of liberty?
Unlike the vast majority of American wars, this one isn’t being fought in some faraway field or on a sun-drenched Pacific island, but in American cities, towns and and settlements.
But this is, of course, not only an American war. Worldwide it is estimated that more than 1,000 doctors, nurses, aides, EMTs, firefighters and other front line workers have died in the fight against COVID-19.
And like America’s longest war, the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, the fight against COVID-19 is far from over. America is gradually reopening, people are emerging from their homes and attempting to get on with their lives, but the threat is still real, the enemy has not been vanquished.
During World War II Americans were asked to undergo a period of self-sacrifice in order to further the war effort. Goods were rationed not only because they needed to be diverted to the armed forces, but also because the nation’s supply chain was interrupted by the war. Items like sugar, gasoline, nylon, meat, coffee and many others were rationed.
People grew their own produce in so-called Victory Gardens, they saved their cans and other unwanted metal for scrap drives.
These days, Americans have been asked to stay home and practice social distancing, to wear masks and even gloves in public, to keep their businesses shuttered. And we have rebelled, staging protests and claiming that such restrictions violate our personal liberties. We have shown our capacity for self-sacrifice to be sadly diminished.
Actually, Americans’ enmity toward self-sacrifice is not unprecedented. During World War II, East Coast communities were asked to impose nightly blackouts, but there was resistance because local officials feared the damage blackouts could do to tourism. Instead the damage was done to merchant shipping, since large ships were silhouetted perfectly against brightly lit American cities and towns, making them perfect targets for roving packs of German submarines. German U-Boat captains refereed to this period, from January to August 1942, as the “Second Happy Time,” the first of which came in 1940 and 1941 in the North Atlantic and the North Sea. America blackouts were finally imposed, but only after the U-boat threat had ended.
This is the “Happy Time,” for the coronavirus. We have no weapons with which to fight this enemy, and the more we gather and mingle, the more target-rich the environment for the disease.
No matter how you celebrate this weekend, do it safely. Let’s not give COVID-19 a “Second Happy Time.”
And while we are honoring the men and women of our military who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation, let us also remember those who have given their lives on the front lines of our ongoing war against this unseen foe.
Happy Memorial Day.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
