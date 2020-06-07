Racism in America is part of our upbringing, not our DNA

Human beings are the highest form of life on this planet, the pinnacle, king of the hill, tippy top of the food chain.
And yet we are the only creature on the planet to whom color matters.
That we can hate someone because of their shade is unfathomable. That we can distrust someone because of their pigment is mind-boggling.
Why? Where did it begin, this racism that is seemingly inherent in our society?
Are we born with it? Is it stamped somehow in our DNA? Is there a gene that makes us racist just like there are genes that determine the size of our ears or the color of our hair?
Of course not, that’s patently absurd. Watch small children at play, they don’t see color, they don’t see difference, they don’t see themselves as somehow superior to someone who doesn’t look exactly like them. They simply see other children, friends with whom to play and laugh and share.
No, racism is an acquired trait, one that comes not from some tiny bit of our genetic code, but from our upbringing, from our life experience.
In the classic musical adaptation of James Michener’s “South Pacific,” Lt. Joseph Cable, a young Marine and one of the lead characters, falls in love with Liat, a young Polynesian woman, but decides he can’t marry her because of his family’s prejudices. Likewise, Nellie Forbush, a young Navy nurse, falls for an older French expatriate planter, but initially rejects him because his first wife was a Polynesian woman.
The planter, Emile de Becque, asks the young Marine why he and the nurse are so prejudiced. Cable then explains that racism is “not born in you, it happens after you’re born,” and then expresses his self-loathing in the song “You’ve Got to be Carefully Taught,” which includes the lyrics, “You’ve got to be taught to be afraid of people whose eyes are oddly made, and people whose skin is a different shade, you’ve got to be carefully taught.”
The song created quite an uproar when the show debuted in 1949. Composers Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein were urged to remove the song from the show, or at least to tone it down. They refused, saying the song represented the crux of the show’s message.
One reviewer, Wolcott Gibbs of The New Yorker magazine, wrote of “You’ve Got to be Carefully Taught,” that he found the song “a little embarrassing.”
It was meant to be embarrassing, and convicting, and thought-provoking, and troubling. Perhaps those words “You’ve Got to be Carefully Taught,” are precisely what we should take from this latest painful moment in America’s checkered history of racism and intolerance.
It is time to change the curriculum. It is time to teach our children, and by extension ourselves, that people who look different than we are not to be hated and feared, but to be embraced, that our differences lie not in our pigment, but in our hearts.
It is time to teach that no race is superior, or inferior, to any other, that people of any hue should be judged for what they do and say, rather than how they look.
As a white male of a certain age I realize I have no business commenting on the plight of black people in this country, and so I won’t. I can’t begin to imagine what African Americans go through on a day-to-day basis. I simply know that black people should not be treated any differently than I am, and that racism has no place in a civilized society.
The killing of George Floyd was a horror, a travesty of justice that should never have happened in America in 2020. The same can be said of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, Freddie Gray, Michael Brown and countless others.
That said, police have a difficult and dangerous job as they stand between law-abiding citizens and criminal chaos. Police must occasionally use force to restrain and transport suspects. But kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed man who was heard begging for a life-giving breath is far beyond the pale. Good police officers, who are in the majority, deserve our support and thanks. But bad ones need to be weeded out and, as in the case of the killing of George Floyd, prosecuted for their misdeeds.
We can’t know what would have transpired had George Floyd been white, but I strongly suspect he would still be drawing breath today, and that is wrong on so many levels.
Speaking of teaching, young black people, particularly males, are being carefully taught, all right. They are being taught how to act, what to say, what to do and not to do if they encounter the police, for fear a misstep might cost them their lives.
If that doesn’t sadden you and prompt you to take a long, hard look at your own attitude about race, I don’t know what will.
Something has to change. We have to stop looking at people and seeing our disparate skin tones and begin instead seeing our shared humanity.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.