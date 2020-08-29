This column first appeared in the News & Eagle on Oct. 31, 2015.
The Earth is fairly round, therefore, can I extract from that fact the following questions: Ignoring topography and seeing the globe as a sphere, if I am driving east in the direction of our planet’s rotation, am I always driving downhill, following the curvature of the Earth? Or the reverse, if I’m driving west and against Earth’s rotation and against that same curvature, am I always driving uphill?
Sorry, that has nothing to do with today’s column, I just wanted to challenge your perspective on this old Earth’s constant motion — it never stops rotating, it never stops moving through space.
Therefore, nothing stands still. Except man ... sometimes.
Mankind many times has stood still on this rotating planet, and decided to quit thinking logically.
I still marvel at so-called prophets of doom. We have them all around us, much as man has had them since mankind began. They are like cockleburs.
Except, in today’s ultra-high-tech world, the Internet has given them more voice, television has given them added credence — to our misfortune.
With all the wars, with all the strife, with all the hunger, with all the death and pain we see in the news daily, the prophets are out there telling us the end is near. We are doomed.
Hey, guess what. Mankind has been doomed since, well, the first man saw his or her friend eaten by a saber-tooth tiger, shouted out some expletive, and thought they would end up in the stomach of a carnivore.
And, from the very first recorded history, mankind has had disasters.
From the Old Testament Book of Exodus, delineating the 10 plagues of ancient Egypt, don’t you think that Egyptians and the Pharaohs of their day thought the end of the world was coming?
Don’t you think they had prophets of doom coming out of the woodwork (or sand dunes) warning that the end was near?
Or even before that, when the Great Flood overtook the Earth, as recorded in both the Bible and the even older Epic of Gilgamesh from the ancient Mesopotamians. The flood is mentioned in all of the great religions of the world, from Christianity to Judaism to Islam.
Don’t you think that this calamity would have given the peoples of that day and time a glimpse at the end of their world?
Let’s fast-forward several thousand years to the Middle Ages and the mid-1300s, when the world and in particular Europe, was engulfed in the greatest calamity to have ever befallen people.
The Black Death claimed entire families, entire villages. It indiscriminately killed upward of 60 percent of the people of Europe. Nobody will ever know the true numbers.
It killed so many, they had no place to bury the dead. It set civilization back hundreds of years, trying to recover all that mankind lost being faced with death on a day-by-day, hour-by-hour basis.
Seems like those people certainly would feel as if the end of the world had occurred. And, they very nearly were right.
But, man somehow survived.
Let’s go to something closer to today’s world. In 1918, the Spanish Flu pandemic ravaged the world, infecting as many as 500 million people, and killing upward of 100 million them.
Sure looked like the end of the world was upon us in 1918.
And that calamity had come as a world war (The Great War) was coming to a close, which killed and maimed and displaced. Some 17 million died, another 20 million were wounded.
Looked like the end of the world for a lot of people on the European continent, reaching as far as the shores of America.
A quick move in history to the Second World War, when upward of 80 million people on this planet died in that conflagration of man’s inability to get along with one another.
Sure sounds like that was the end of the word for mankind, too. And, if you were one of the 80 million who died, it was the end of the world for you, too.
OK, in today’s world after the millennium past us in 2000, we see continued death and destruction on planet Earth.
We see entire people’s displaced by war, by drought, by disease, by hunger.
Maybe not in the vast numbers that succumbed in the two world wars, or in the Black Death, or the Spanish Flu. But many, many hundreds of thousands, just the same.
So, just take a look back over the recorded history of mankind. It is filled, decade to decade, with seeming end-of-the-world occurrences.
And, we still are here.
So, enjoy it — this life you have on Earth. It could end tomorrow in a flash of an asteroid across the sky. Or some unseen pandemic that ravages mankind.
If it ends, you won’t even know it.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
