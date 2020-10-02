Political rhetoric ebbs and flows -- so set your sights on Him

As Election Day draws near, we Americans are becoming more divided than ever.
I personally am disheartened by the behavior that I’m witnessing by others once I step outside my door.
While I realize the coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed us forever, I don’t want to believe that our national aptitude for being kind to one another has disappeared forever as well.
It’s shocking how we are treating one another, tearing each other down over things that won’t really matter in the endgame.
Political rhetoric will ebb and flow, congressional leaders and court justices will die, and the earth will keep turning on its axis until Christ comes again.
What truly makes me wonder about our country is the places I’ve shopped, restaurants I’ve frequented, and even churches I’ve attended have started taking stances that threaten to take away basic decency.
On top of it, I can’t hardly stand turning on the TV or social media today because all the ugliness there.
So much of what’s happening in this day and age makes me disgusted and depressed all at once.
Sometimes it makes me not want to leave my house and mingle with other humans period.
Above all, it makes me long for my heavenly home beyond where He will wipe every tear from my eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for it will all pass away. (Revelation 21:4)
So what are we as Christians supposed to do until the rapture?
We are to seek His face.
“I lift my eyes to you [O God].” — Psalm 123:1
When we focus on Him, everything else (the world, its problems, your failures, the trials and turmoil within) fades in comparison.
Our perspective changes in His Light.
Remember the hymn “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus”? Written in 1918 by Helen Howarth Lemmel, the famous chorus reads: “Turn your eyes upon Jesus/Look full in His wonderful face/And the things of earth will grow strangely dim/In the light of His glory and grace”
We have to STAY focused on Him too, otherwise, we can get bogged down by what we see or hear around us. (Proverbs 4:25-27)
And when all around you is a minefield, shifting and stormy, or downright scary, take solace in Psalm 118:6-8: “The Lord is with me; I will not be afraid. What can man do to me? ... He is my helper. It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in man.”
One of the hymns I grew up on was “Just A Closer Walk With Thee”.
The main part of the song says: “I am weak but thou art strong/Jesus keep me from all wrong/I’ll satisfied as long as I walk/let me walk close to Thee/Just a closer walk with Thee/grant it Jesus is my plea/daily walking close to Thee/let it be, dear Lord, let it be”
I’m clinging to Him and His Word now more than ever. For me, it’s the only way I’m going to stay sane during the upheaval of 2020.
