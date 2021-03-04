I’ll admit right up front that numbers aren’t my strong suit. Very few journalists, of my era anyway, will admit to being great mathematicians. Most of us gravitated toward writing because we weren’t very good at math.
So, when I hear folks roll out death toll statistics regarding the COVID-19 virus and produce a bunch of numbers related to other illnesses or pandemics or percentages of population, it kind of makes my head spin. Numbers that seem reasonable on their face may not be reasonable at all.
For a while now, we’ve been hearing arguments from people who either don’t believe COVID is serious or that the death toll numbers are “insignificant.” You’ve heard the claim: “Why are we so scared of a virus that 99 percent of people will recover from?”
Some statistics show that the recovery rate worldwide, as of March 3, is about 56.5 percent. Trading Economics statistics shows the U.S. recovery rate at about 46 percent. The Johns Hopkins University Medicine COVID-19 dashboard says that recovery rates are somewhat tricky because those numbers may include those discharged from hospitals, released form isolation or those not identified as fatalities after a number of days post-disease onset. We still don’t know the long-term impacts the virus will have on those who contracted it and whether those folks are listed as “recovered.”
However, when using other widespread “logic” that COVID is not serious or “no more deadly than the flu,” let’s look at the CDC numbers from the 2019-2020 flu season. They estimated there were 38 million cases of flu in the U.S. and that 22,000 died with influenza. So, that 22,000 number is .057 percent of those who came down with the flu. As of this past Tuesday, 28.7 million people in the U.S. contracted the COVID-19 virus. About 514,000 have died from it. Calculate that percentage, and it’s 1.79%. So, it doesn’t take a math genius to realize that the death toll for COVID is much higher than the death toll for seasonal flu.
Now, let’s get real and talk about numbers close to home. Let’s talk about the 78 individuals as of Tuesday identified as Garfield County fatalities from COVID. According to the numbers the Enid News & Eagle has been tabulating, that death toll represents about 1 percent of those who got the virus.
And, when you look at the numbers of people in our immediate circles of family, friends, co-workers, classmates, etc., death toll numbers can be even more significant. At the onset of this pandemic, most of us could claim we didn’t know anyone who got the virus, much less died from it. I’ll bet that’s not true for many of us today. I know it’s not for me.
Let’s say there are 100 people in my circle of family, friends, acquaintances. Until this week, seven individuals in my circle had died from the virus. One was a relative, one a former sports reporter I hired a few years ago and one was a close friend. The others were in my civic group or classmates from years ago. So, 7 percent of my circle has died from it. Even if my circle was expanded to 200, that’s 3.5 percent. That’s a pretty high percentage, in my opinion.
It’s time to be honest. There is nothing contrived about the Coronavirus death toll. This is not a virus like the flu that people should just “live with.” And, stop saying people with other medical conditions who have succumbed to COVID-19 would “have died anyway.” To say such a thing is immoral and disrespectful, in my opinion. Additionally, none of the seven people I know who died from COVID would have died from the flu. In fact, I have never known anyone who died from the flu.
The average age of the people in my circle who died from COVID is 62. I believe most of them could have lived into their 70s, 80s and maybe even 90s if it had not been for COVID.
This virus is insidious, and it impacts people in very different ways. It’s impact cannot and should not be downplayed. The best thing we can all do is respect the fact that this virus is highly contagious and can be deadly to a great number of people. We should be good neighbors and citizens by taking the advised precautions to stop its spread. Kindly follow mask requirements. Social distance. Practice good hygiene. And, get the vaccine when you can.
