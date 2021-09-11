Beware, so long as you live, of judging men by their outward appearance. ~ Jean de La Fontaine, French poet and fabulist
Heard this quote on one of the seemingly endless rerun episodes of “Criminal Minds” a while back and it stuck with me — so much so that I wrote in down in my iPhone notes.
It got me to thinking that a number of famous and not-as-famous Americans fell into that fabled quote by this noted Frenchman.
So, I went looking for unsung heroes from our history past, and they fairly streamed out on my Google search from the American Revolution.
The first on my list of finds was one such personage.
Following the Battle of Bunker Hill — an American defeat — was the fact 14 American militia officers took the time to petition the Massachusetts Legislature to recognize the bravery during the battle of a soldier by the name of Salem Poor.
The petition, which turned out to be the only one of its kind after the battle, stated that Poor had “behaved like an experienced officer as well as an excellent soldier.”
The submission didn’t spell out exactly what Poor had done, but the simple fact that he was there at all turns out to be quite remarkable.
Salem was born a slave on a farm in Massachusetts in 1747. My search found that he managed to save about 27 pounds — $6,500 in our current currency — to buy his freedom at the age of 22.
He joined the American Revolutionary War cause in 1775 as a militiaman and re-enlisted in the Continental Army in 1776.
Poor served through the Battles of Monmouth and Saratoga, and spent the miserable winter of 1777-78 with Gen. George Washington’s Army at Valley Forge.
No small service to his country.
Following the war, Salem had a tough go of it, marrying four times and living in a Boston homeless shelter for a time, and eventually run out of Providence, R.I., for vagrancy.
He died unceremoniously in 1802, much as did many a forgotten Continental Army soldier, sailor and Marine.
That was the simple fact of life in early America.
In fact, untold numbers of American soldiers have become homeless and sometimes vagrants after each and every war this nation has fought.
Not a good look for America, but it’s one of those glossed-over truths that haunt the end of every war we have ever fought.
Now, the Battle of Bunker Hill again was a British victory, often obscured by the moral victory earned by the American patriots who faced British muskets and bayonets on the slopes of Bunker and Breed’s Hill.
That day, colonial militiamen — Salem Poor in their ranks — repelled two assaults by veteran British soldiers but ran out of ammunition on the third assault and were forced to abandon their redoubt.
From history’s annals, Salem Poor was one of three dozen African Americans who fought on Bunker Hill. As many as 5,000 soldiers and militiamen — both free and enslaved African Americans — fought for the Patriots.
Looking back on that day at Bunker Hill, Salem was credited with mortally wounding British Lt. Col. James Abercrombie as he jumped onto a wall of the American redoubt and yelled, “Surrender, you rebels.”
Of course, we today will never know exactly what happened that day in June 1775.
All we have from history are eyewitness accounts and the after-battle reports of officers who were there facing British steel.
But, seeing that Poor was a Black American and the chronicles of American history are rife with the overlooking of the heroism and exploits of Black men and women, there can be little doubt that Salem Poor more than honored himself, his country and his legacy in our founding.
His legacy did get a small but quite significant recognition for his heroism that day at Bunker Hill, when the U.S. Post Office in 1976 placed his likeness on a 10-cent stamp to help commemorate America’s Bicentennial and our eventual victory over England during the Revolutionary War.
Often obscured by the moral victory earned by the Patriots is that the Colonists ultimately lost the military battle. After the colonial militiamen repelled the first two British assaults, running out of ammunition turned out to be the deciding factor in the American defeat.
Remembering these small slices of Americana always give me hope that the United States will somehow re-find its way back as a true United States of America.
It isn’t there now, and hasn’t been for some time.
COVID-19 hasn’t helped, and our sometimes wretched dealings with our fellow man in the political climate of the past five years leaves a lot to be desired.
Maybe remembering a man like Salem Poor — on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks — will help us in finding our way once again.
