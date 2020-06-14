Our old glory symbolizes freedom, democracy, justice

It is, of course, Flag Day — the day we pause to honor our national banner, our grand old flag, our high-flyin’ flag, the emblem of the land we love, the home of the free and the brave.
As Americans. we have a special relationship with our flag. It is the overriding focus, as we all know, of our national anthem, which celebrates the fact that a large example of our ensign was seen still flapping in the breeze as day broke following a long night of British shelling at Fort McHenry back in 1814.
Our national flag is a relative newcomer in the world of flags, however. The planet’s oldest national flag is that of Denmark, a white cross on a field of red. It was first flown in 1478, but flags have been around much longer than that, as far back as China’s Zhou dynasty (which existed from 1046 to 256 BCE).
Flags are symbols of national pride and power, as well as of conquest. Our flag flies on the grounds of every U.S. embassy the world over. I speak from experience when I say that when an American traveler spots the Stars and Stripes flying in another country it is almost impossible to avoid getting at least a few goosebumps.
Our flag has spread not only across this world, but the only national flags planted on any body outside the earth are the six nylon flags held straight out by aluminum frames embedded in the moon’s lifeless soil.
Of late, the red, white and blue has been supplanted somewhat by banners of other hues containing the legend “Black Lives Matter,” which have been carried in marches and demonstrations all over the nation in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, who was black, by a white policeman during an arrest May 25, in Minneapolis.
Which brings us right back to the American flag, and the late summer of 2016, when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first remained seated, then subsequently knelt, during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” prior to football games.
Kaepernick said he took first a seat, and then a knee, during the playing of the national anthem because he refused to “stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”
Kaepernick’s stance enraged many people and inspired others. NFL viewership fell 8% that season, and Kaepernick left the 49ers the following spring.
Now the killing of George Floyd has brought the subject of mistreatment of people of color by the police back to the forefront, and, along with it, Kaepernick, who has been unable to land a roster spot with an NFL team since 2017.
Some current NFL players, including former University of Oklahoma star running back Adrian Peterson, now with the Washington Redskins, say they will emulate Kaepernick and kneel during the anthem if and when the pro football season begins amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently apologized for “not listening to NFL players earlier,” when they protested police brutality. In the wake of Kaepernick’s anthem demonstrations, Goodell said at the time, “We believe very strongly in patriotism in the NFL.”
So is it unpatriotic to refuse to stand for the national anthem? Or is it more unpatriotic to stand silently while injustices are being caught on cellphone cameras and broadcast on nearly every network?
I personally would never think of sitting or kneeling during the national anthem. I respect our nation, and that for which it stands, too much. But I am also not black, and can’t begin to speak to what it means to be a black man in America.
When I am stopped by the police, I fear only for my wallet and my driving record, not my life.
Years ago, I was speeding back to Enid on a rural Northwest Oklahoma highway one night returning from covering a basketball game in Alva. All at once a Highway Patrol car was behind me with its lights on. I stopped, then heard the trooper instruct me to exit my vehicle and walk back into the glow of the OHP car’s headlights.
The lone female trooper turned out to be one of my readers, and she let me off with a warning. But I have thought many times how different the encounter might have been had I been a person of color.
Our flag, which we celebrate today, is a powerful symbol of America. It is a symbol of strength, of democracy, of freedom, but it is also a symbol of justice. And what happened to George Floyd was not justice, nor was what happened to Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile and many others.
Our Declaration of Independence mentions self-evident truths, including that “all men are created equal.” But we didn’t mean it then, because some of those who signed that historic document bought and sold their fellow human beings. And of course it said nothing about women.
It is considerably closer to being a true statement today, but inequality continues to exist nearly 244 years after the declaration was signed.
It is high time for us to hold this truth to be self-evident, that all people, of all races, colors and creeds, are created equal and deserve to be treated as such. Only then will America live up to its full promise.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.