Do you voice your opinions? Think about it.
Have you ever noticed that some people have an opinion on everything? And there are some people who never have an opinion on anything — absolutely nothing. These two people never seem to get together on the same committee. Either there is a group of brain-stormers or there is a roomful of zombies. They need to mix.
I was talking to a friend — Carolyn — at the exercise gym this past week and of course we were talking about opinions. She said and I quote, “Everybody has opinions. Everybody has armpits too. And some of them stink.” We laughed, but it is almost true. We think if their opinion doesn’t match ours, the opinion stinks. We might not agree, but they are entitled — right or wrong.
Certainly in this era of television and newspapers and magazines and publications and communications of every conceivable kind on our computers, we can be well-versed on most any subject. We hear every detail of everything. This is our American right of free speech. Nothing seems to be sacred anymore. Nothing is private. There is no detail spared of any situation, especially movie and television stars or politicians.
During our election year, we want to be informed about all the candidates. We want to know everything we can before we choose how we vote. We watch debates and weigh each question and answer to form an educated opinion. Hopefully we will make the right choice of someone to lead our great country.
My wise parents always advised us to believe nothing we hear, and only half of what we see. This narrows things down considerably and certainly leaves no room for gossip. It is not that we should stick our heads in the sand like an ostrich, but we must weight what we hear and see and decide if it is worth hearing and seeing. There are a lot of things out in the world that are not pretty nor honorable nor in good taste. Do we want to waste time on them?
Certainly we want to stay informed of things that would affect our national defense or our health but it seems pointless to go far, far back in history and dig up skeletons of things that have happened to former statesmen. I fail to see how that changes me or the nation now. That serves no useful purpose now except to learn from our mistakes. History does repeat itself if we don’t learn from it.
Back to opinions, I just expressed one of mine in the above paragraph. Needless to say, I do express my opinions most of the time. We were taught when we were little that it was fine to express our opinions as long as we did not accuse someone or step on someone’s toes. We could not be sassy in our actions but we had a right to speak our minds.
Gleaning all the information to be able to form an educated opinion is difficult to do. Our attitudes and actions are determined by what we believe about certain fundamental truths. Our ideals determine how we treat others. We must feel that right will work through us when we place ourselves in proper balance of what we hear and what we believe to be true. It takes courage and daring to believe something and speak a determined opinion.
Too often our opinions about political candidates are already established and we listen to their speeches so we can justify how we already have made up our minds to feel and vote. We have established pre-determined ideas about what they stand for. Sometimes just one simple picture or statement can change an entire nation or our own opinion.
Concern for others and ourselves must be the controlling factor in our thoughts, desires, ambitions and opinions. We must be true to ourselves.
There has never been a time when it is more important for us to watch carefully our words and deeds and opinions because they do influence others. We cannot be neutral in any matter of importance. The position we take may determine the position of another until our influence is multiplied a hundred times. If for no other reason, we should form an opinions by weighting facts and consequences carefully.
You have heard said that people should never discuss religion or politics in polite conversation. We often have such established opinions about those two subjects that we seldom change our minds. However, we can learn tolerance and understanding and be broad-minded about their opinions. What is right for one is not right for another. That does not mean that either is incorrect. A wonderful thing about living in America is that we all have these freedoms to choose what is relevant and real for us. We can each have our own opinion and act upon our convictions.
The real difference between opinion and conviction is action. It is what we do with our opinions that really count.
When I got ready to write this column, I tested my recipe as I always do. I almost always ask friends or family to voice an opinion about what I cooked. I want them to be honest because I share them with my wonderful readers. This was one that got all “10”s. If you like peanut butter, you will probably like this (That is MY opinion). It is so rich I don’t think it needs icing to make it better. Enjoy.
Peanut Butter Brownies½ cup peanut butter (any style)
1/3 cup butter
1 cup sugar
¼ cup brown sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup chocolate chips (optional)
Beat peanut butter, butter, both sugars, eggs and vanilla with whisk until smooth. Add sifted dry ingredients. Stir in chips. Spread in 9-x-9 baking dish. Bake in 350-degree oven for 30-35 minutes. Cool in pan. Cutting brownies of any kind with a plastic knife makes a smooth cut.
