My dad could only boil water

These are trying times for Americans, and the seriousness of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has derailed our lives and social interactions, messed with families, jobs and just about everything.
We have to actually prepare to go out for gas, or to make a trip for groceries or toilet paper.
Made a quick trip this week to grab a few items like soup, and that aisle was almost bare.
TP was back, and I felt like I had won the lottery when I actually found Clorox wipes.
I know, I know.
Something else that we’ve kind of lost — besides the TP shortage and good luck finding hand sanitizer — is our sense of humor.
Oh, it’s still there. I mean, the Facebook crowd is keeping things interesting and most-times funny.
Some pretty clever stuff out there, sometimes bordering on a lack of taking COVID-19 seriously, but it is a welcome relief to smile and snicker again.
It got me to thinking that all I’ve been writing in the past six weeks are serious — usually deadly serious — columns, and it’s time to not take everything in our today lives too seriously.
So, my question is this: What did people eat in days of yore? What did they cook?
No really, in 1840, Americans didn’t run to Cash Saver or Dollar General for food or a bag of Cheetos. Unless they lived in a city in America, they didn’t run anywhere for anything.
Chevrolet and Ford and Jaguar were not cars in 1840. They were two family names and a big cat that roamed somewhere in Sumatra, wherever they roamed. Maybe it’s Brazil, I forget. Ya gotta look that one up for yourself, I’m busy writing this column.
Now, in my family, my dad had trouble boiling water. He always admitted it, that he was totally challenged in the cooking department. He could burn popcorn, which he often did with regularity, because he liked the taste of burned popcorn kernels.
Go figure.
I didn’t take after him, because for some reason I was always hungry while in my younger days, particularly from age 10 through my later teens. I would watch my mom cook, and hurry her along, so we could get to the dinner table. It’s not that we didn’t have food on the table, it’s just that my metabolism was such that I burned calories like a son-of-a gun.
When I finally got my driver’s license, I found that even though I weighed 120 pounds at 5-11 in height, and skinny as a rail, I could eat an entire fried chicken in one meal. And not gain an ounce.
Now, don’t hate on me all you people out there who gain weight and keep it on by just drinking water, I’m just one of those lucky Americans who is over-efficient at calorie burn. I only have one speed, and that’s high.
Now, I come from a long line of pretty fair cooks. My mom was a good cook, and her chocolate pie and her fresh peach pie are still legendary in my mind. You know, back when cooks took time to lattice the top of peach pie with sugared strips of crust.
Now, Grandma Christy and Great-grandma Wampler could cook without looking and still talk up a storm. I used to marvel at that, because I watched them cook whenever I visited, which was often. I still have this almost genealogical image in my mind of seeing Great-granny, talking away, and in each hand simultaneously wringing two chickens’ necks to cook for supper, when we visited Gotebo in the short-grass country of Washita County — the Wichita Mountains just gracing the southern skyline.
That image will go with me to my grave, because it was perhaps the most enduring I have of my childhood.
It was a simple thing, to be sure. Like cooking chili from a recipe handed down to me from by Great-great-grandpa Christy, or perfecting chicken and noodles like my mom made — yet I improved on what I used to view as perfection.
Fortunately, I took after my mom in the cooking department, and like my grandma and great-granny. I like to cook, always have. Don’t know why, it’s just there. I don’t ask why, I just accept that I can do it.
Still, why is that? Is it learned or simply that I am genetically predisposed to being good at cooking?
Childhood memories are like food and water to me. I need them to live. Kids today growing up in these days of the COVID pandemic will hopefully take memories with them always, of how they coped and learned from their parents and grandparents.
Sometimes, adversity can be our greatest teacher, if we allow it to be.
My dad’s teacher was the Great Depression, and why he could only boil water.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
