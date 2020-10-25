Love is patient, love is kind - it is never, ever abusive

Where is that? I know it’s here somewhere.
Oh, here it is.
I’ve been looking for love, and I found it.
No, that’s not what I mean. I found love a long time ago, or rather, it found me. My bride and I have been hitched for more than 45 years, for one thing, and there is a rather insistent cat rubbing around my legs as I write this looking for some love of his own.
What I meant was I have just located the most succinct definition of love that has ever been published in any journal, scientific or plebeian, sacred or secular.
It comes from Saint Paul’s first letter to the church in Corinth 7, chapter 13, picking up with verse 4.
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.”
Not easily angered. That can be a problem sometimes. Even those you love can make you so mad sometimes that you could just spit. Or hit someone or something, for that matter.
No record of wrongs. Hmm. That’s problematic, too. It’s hard to forget all the times that darn loved one of yours has hacked you off.
Oh well, moving on.
“Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth.” OK, maybe, but it’s tough not to have evil thoughts when that one you love, and who loves you, continuously does things that drive you crazy.
“It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”
Always protects. Well, most of the time, anyway. There was that one time, you got so mad that, well, you didn’t mean to hit her, especially not in the eye. And you’ll never forget that look on her face, it broke your heart, but it also made you madder somehow.
And she threatened to leave, which scared you to death, so you apologized and told her how much you loved her and how it would never, ever happen again, that you’d never lay another hand on her in anger.
And you didn’t, either. Until the next time, and the time after that.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence is a national scourge, a blot on our so-called civilized society. Every minute in this country, in big cities and tiny villages alike, 20 people are falling victim to domestic violence. Every minute of every day. For these people, love has been anything but patient and kind.
One in every four women and one in every nine men experience some form of domestic violence, which is defined as not only physical violence, but also sexual violence, threats, emotional abuse or financial control.
In our fair state, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 49.1% of women and 40.7% of men experience domestic violence at least once in their lifetimes.
Domestic violence takes many forms, from a punch in the eye to a verbal fist to the ego. Likewise domestic violence has many causes, according to the experts. Abusers often have a sense of entitlement, a feeling that their wants and needs should supersede those of their partners. That leads them to feel they should be in control, should be the one wielding all the power.
Perhaps they were abused as children, or saw one of their parents mistreated. They thus may somehow consider it almost normal, or at least have a sense that being abusive can get them what they want. They may have a feeling they can get away with it, because they saw abusers escape punishment earlier in their lives.
Domestic violence has gotten worse this year, in this crazy time of COVID-19 isolation. While absence makes the heart grow fonder, being cooped up at home with an abusive spouse or domestic partner can only serve to make an already bad situation worse. In Portland, Ore., police report domestic violence calls increased by 22% in the wake of stay-at-home orders earlier this year. The jump was 18% in San Antonio and 10% in New York City.
There is no one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with domestic violence. Many victims find it difficult if not impossible to leave their abusers because of financial reasons — they simply can’t afford it.
There are places to turn. In the Enid area one such oasis of hope is the YWCA and its Crisis Center. They have a 24-hour Crisis Line, (580) 234-7644 or toll-free at (800) 966-7644. Someone is always on the other end of the line willing to listen, eager to help.
Know that if you are being abused, it is not your fault. You can’t change anything about yourself that will shake your partner out of a pattern of abuse. The only person who needs to change is your abusive partner, and that kind of transformation has to come from deep within them.
Get out if you can, get away, protect yourself and your children. And don’t believe your abuser when they say it was just a one-time thing, that it won’t happen again, and, above all, never, ever believe it when they say they love you.
You would never abuse someone you love. After all, as it says farther down in Paul’s letter to the Corinthians, “Love never fails.”
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.