Living in another's shoes

This column first appeared July 9, 2016
The older I get, the more things occur to me.
When you study the history of man, you see great successes, you see great mistakes, you see a warlike people constantly at odds with neighboring countries, or even with next door neighbors, and you see another people able to get along with everyone.
So I ask this question: Why? Why so many diverse viewpoints?
The answer is simple, if you think about it.
My dad and grandpa Christy used to talk about World War II and threats from Nazi Germany and Japan, of the Great Depression, living day to day not knowing if you were going to have a meal to eat or your house would be foreclosed upon by the bank.
I used to think, why were the Russians so paranoid about America and their neighbors after World War II?
Why, when I was growing up, were there such great conflicts between the races — of segregation, of the black-and-white color barrier?
Why, when I wanted to go shoot my .22-cal. rifle in pre-teens with another boy, that his mother wouldn’t allow him to have a weapon, and wouldn’t hear of him shooting one?
Big things — little things — everyday things.
What we see and experience every day shape us, shape our thinking, shape our morals, shape our prejudices. It sounds cliché, but when you really just concentrate and ask these questions, do you finally get some answers to what we sometimes feel are unanswerable questions, seeming insurmountable problems.
If you lived through the Great Depression and World War II, you know the answers. If you are faced with this day after day after day, it is ingrained within you — it is your life experience, it shapes your opinions, your realities.
As I studied history, it was apparent why the Soviet Union and its people were paranoid. They had been, after signing a nonaggression peace treaty with Germany, were double-crossed and attacked by Adolph Hitler. Much of the richest portion of their vast country was laid waste by Nazis armies, millions burned from their homes, many millions butchered and killed. That was their reality.
How can I, as an American never having dealt with this reality, have any concept of historical events that shaped every Russians’ thinking? I can’t, nor can any American.
During the American Civil War and the end of slavery, Americans were brought to grips with the moral evils of people owning other people and considering them less than a human.
Millions of Americans were displaced by that war, economies were reversed within a few short years, more than 600,000 died and millions more wounded — some horribly and scarred for life.
Studying genealogy, I found where my great-great-grandfather Christy served over three years in a Confederate dismounted cavalry unit in Texas. He came back from the war obviously weakened, his health broken by constant marching and fighting and months without decent food.
After the war he was a sorghum farmer, yet died at the age of 37, leaving a large family. That was a dark legacy of the war, as was animosity of black toward white for subjugating their race, and unfairly white toward black for slavery being one of the catalysts for a bloody, nation-debilitating war.
Today, one of the many societal areas that divide Americans is the Second Amendment, the fundamental right of every American to keep and bear arms.
I’ve had a rifle since I was 12, since that first single-shot .22-caliber I saved money for and bought at Sears Roebuck. Still have it.
My mom was deathly afraid of firearms. My dad — a Navy man — was OK with it. They were by-products of how they were brought up, what they saw in the world, how they believed.
Neither was all right or all wrong.
Therefore, I am a by-product of how they perceived guns in America.
Today, I see both sides of the argument, I understand.
Problems arise when people leave no common ground, when there is no understanding, when both sides refuse to acknowledge the other’s point of view.
If you daily see people killed by gun violence, you have a different perspective from the person who grew up in a peaceful rural area, and always used guns for hunting or simple target shooting.
Neither is right or wrong, it is all in your perception. The problem comes about when neither side takes the time to live in another person’s shoes.
So when a politician who hasn’t experienced the same every-day events I have experienced tells me they understand my problems, I am skeptical. How can a millionaire, a person of privilege much of their life understand my problems, my neighbor’s problems, having never lived in my shoes?
The truthful answer is, they can’t.
And … there’s the problem.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
