Little short of a miracle

Sept. 17 just passed, and hopefully a number of Americans at least thought about Constitution Day.
But I’m not hopeful.
There is — maybe arguably, but I doubt it — no greater document in the history of the world than the U.S. Constitution.
Yet, it is a flawed document, with many twists and turns and almost at times vague references.
I remember studying it in grade school and up into high school, but like most of us, I take it for granted. That’s what Americans do, we take things for granted even when things fly in the face of reality.
I found a number of interesting tidbits about the Constitution that I kind of remember from school, and some that I really didn’t know before college years.
One of these I found really doesn’t jibe with what I was taught in school.
I always thought Thanksgiving Day was for turkey and celebrations, for Pilgrims and Indians and a melding of early day Americans into the fabric of the American continent — with native tribes that lived here long, long, long before any white man took their lands.
President George Washington, our greatest president bar none, issued a proclamation after the 1787 final ratification of the U.S. Constitution, that on the date Nov. 26, 1789, that Congress pass a resolution to establish the first national Thanksgiving Day — a holiday that would give “thanks” for the Constitution.
I guess I was sick the day they taught that in school. And I doubt there is more than a handful of Americans who know this little-known factoid. Makes me want to go back and take my first four grades in school again.
Well, maybe not.
Another not-so-well-known fact about our Constitution was the initial question as to how to address the president. The Senate proposed he be addressed as “His Highness the President of the United States of America and Protector of their Liberties.”
The Senate compromised with the House and the simple title “President of the United States” was adopted. Most times compromise is a good thing.
You’ll note the term “he” was used in their deliberations, because women were not allowed to vote and were barely thought of as citizens, as was anyone else who didn’t own property.
Not exactly liberty and justice for all in 1787.
George Washington and James Madison were the only presidents or future presidents to sign the Constitution. Madison, of course, is considered the “Father of the Constitution,” having the greatest influence in drafting it and getting it ratified.
Founding Father James Wilson originally proposed something that has been discussed greatly in our day, that the president be chosen by popular vote, like any other office.
But the delegates agreed — after 60 ballots — on a system known as the Electoral College.
Since it was enshrined in the Constitution, there have been 500 proposed amendments to change the Constitution from this indirect system of electing a president.
Another interesting tidbit on the Constitution: It has 4,400 words in it, and is the oldest and shortest written Constitution of any major government in the world today. That, in itself, is a testament to our nation’s governing document — even though we are still considered a fledgling nation when you look around the world at England, France, Russia, China and other nations that have been around far, far longer.
The greatest flaw in the Constitution is its most obvious — it enshrined the institution of slavery through the so-called Three-Fifths Compromise.
It called for those “bound to service for a term of years” (indentured servants) and “all other Persons” (slaves) to be counted for representation purposes as three-fifths of free people.
This is 1787, remember. The Constitution was a great enlightenment, but it was not that enlightened.
Interestingly, the word “slavery” does not appear anywhere in the Constitution until the 1865 (at the end of the American Civil War) ratification of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in the United States.
Although in his 80s, founder Benjamin Franklin’s mind was still keen, but he was infirmed, and arrived daily at the Constitutional Convention in a sedan chair carried by four prisoners from Philadelphia’s Walnut Street jail.
After the final meeting of the convention on Sept. 17, 1787, Franklin was approached by the wife of Philadelphia’s mayor, who was curious as to what the new government would be.
Franklin replied, “A republic, madam. If you can keep it.”
Later, after the Constitution became the law of the land, future president John Adams referred to the document as “the greatest single effort of national deliberation that the world has ever seen.”
And the father of our country, George Washington, wrote to Revolutionary War hero the Marquis de Lafayette that “It (the Constitution) appears to me, then, little short of a miracle.”
Well said, General George!
