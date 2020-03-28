Life can be quite messy

“Everybody knows that pestilences have a way of recurring in the world; yet somehow we find it hard to believe in ones that crash down on our heads from a blue sky.” ~ Pulitzer Prize philosopher, author and journalist Albert Camus
The United States is in the midst of a health crisis not seen on these shores for 101 years.
Oh, we’ve seen disease — pestilence if you prefer the Bible’s word on plagues that befell our ancestors — throughout American history.
I prefer use of the word pestilence, because it sounds far more sinister, far more deadly and foreboding than the word disease.
It gets our attention.
The word disease is almost our way of downplaying deadly plagues that have regularly landed upon the heads of all peoples, in all corners of the Earth, throughout history.
That they have been recorded into history by the very people that were hit and sickened and killed by pestilence, is a grim testament that they wanted their children and their children’s children to remember.
And yet ... we forget.
The overwhelming majority of people on this planet want to lead normal lives, have children, have fun, want to live well enough within their means to be content.
Of course, there are always a very, very select few who simply want power, and that’s all they desire.
It is their happiness, their reason for living — yet almost without fail they fail, and take a number of the rest of us with them.
COVID-19 is changing our lives as I write, whether we want it to or not.
Doesn’t matter if it’s inconvenient, or life changing. It’s here, and we have to deal with it.
The sooner we deal with it, the less it will change our lives in coming weeks, months and years.
I’m sure Egyptians who faced the ancient 10 plagues of the Bible didn’t want to have to face what they faced.
Or during the centuries of the Roman Empire, that for history was the greatest the world had ever seen.
They had the Antonine Plague of 165-180 A.D. It lasted 15 years, and was an ancient pandemic of either small pox or measles brought to Rome by troops of the Roman Legions returning from campaigns in the Near East.
Since Roman emporers were all about constantly conquering and expanding territory, one of the great downsides to this lust for power and land was that it brought pestilence with it.
The price they ultimately paid — 5 million dead — was one of many reasons the great empire eventually collapsed.
As I have asked in previous columns over the past 10 years, will we heed the warnings?
We live in a society and a time that is far, far more fragile to things like drought, war and now disease — pestilence.
Every American, every person in every nation on Earth is susceptible to the latest pestilence to befall mankind.
It should wake up that part of America that thinks this is not a big deal to the fact anyone can get this virus.
The headlines on Friday demonstrate: The prime minister of Great Britain has tested positive for it.
In days past, the future king of England has tested positive for it.
In other words, power, wealth and privilege are just as susceptible to COVID-19 as a homeless person in Enid.
It has hit a select few in the halls of Congress and in segments of our government.
It has hit great cities like New York City and New Orleans particularly hard, and undoubtedly will hit others in coming days.
Again, we as Americans live in a quite fragile society. If the power went out all over this nation today, and didn’t come back on for several months, it would devastate millions, their livelihoods, their everyday lives.
We would have almost no economy. Almost every business would be shuttered. Jobs would disappear.
Food would spoil, water systems would be compromised and if it persisted, our nation and our society would collapse in chaos.
We would actually have to communicate using our voices and our language, and not with our eyes and fingers tethered to smartphones.
It would be apocalyptic.
Or, what if our food supply and our clean, pestilence-free water suddenly was shut down.
How long would we survive as a nation?
We tell ourselves we can overcome anything if we want to, but can we?
Is that a realistic possibility, or just patting ourselves on the back and whistling in the graveyard of history.
I hope it is the former.
The month just past and coming weeks will be a major chapter in American history, much like the Civil War, World War II and the Spanish Flu Pandemic — whether we want it to be or not.
