Leaving a legacy: What will you be known for after you're gone?

What legacy will you leave for the next generations? Think about it.
Webster’s dictionary defines legacy as something left to someone by a will or bequest. It is anything handed down from an ancestor or one person to another. So what legacy are you leaving?
What will you be known for after you are gone? Will you leave the world a better place than you found it? What traditions do you uphold?
There was a time when the veterans were honored annually at a Legacy Ball. I was impressed by the hard work and planning that went into the ball to honor all veterans. All branches of services were recognized. There was wonderful food, wine and live music, and of course many war stories were told and retold.
Will Rogers said, “We cannot all be heroes. Some of us have to stand on the curb and clap as they go by.” I think all veterans are heroes, whether they served in actual combat or not. It takes everybody doing their part to win wars and keep our country free.
Enid is so fortunate to have the Woodring Wall of Honor. If you have not been out to see it and appreciate it, you are missing one of Enid’s and Elaine John’s great accomplishments. It will warm your heart to see all the veterans and POWs honored there. She will be the first to tell you that she has had a lot of good help and cooperation to make it successful. And the Vietnam War wall is almost as breathtaking as the one in Washington, D.C. And much closer to home so we can visit it.
Ronald Reagan stated: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We did not pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same.” If we do not teach our young people about patriotism and freedoms, we have failed as a generation. Freedom is not free. It is part of our legacy to our children.
John F. Kennedy also talked often of our legacy and passing the torch. His quote “Let the word go forth from this time and place, to friend and to foe alike, that the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans ... born in this century, tempered by war, disciplined by a hard and bitter peace.” If we don’t pass the torch to our succeeding generations, the flame of freedom will extinguish.
Our veterans know they are leaving a legacy to the next generations by defending our country in peacetime and wartime. But what is the average person giving for their country and to better mankind? We must continue to stand for freedom and equality among all men. We must never let this country become anything other than a democracy. We are a Christian nation and must uphold our freedoms and never give in to socialism and dictatorship. We are free, free, free.
If I have left a legacy, it is my writings. I feel it is my duty and privilege to pass on the wonderful stories of survival and courage that my grandparents and parents taught me. Even though it was during the Great Depression that I grew up, we were never depressed. We learned to make do with what we had and be grateful for our many blessings. We kept a positive outlook and knew that God would take care of us and provide for our needs if we just kept our nose to the grindstone and never gave in or gave up. Those valuable lessons have stayed with me all my life and I hope I am passing that attitude of gratitude on to my own family and my readers.
It has been a blessing and a privilege to teach “Life Lessons” to the sixth-graders at Hillsdale Christian School. Not a day goes by that I don’t try to impress on them that this is a Christian nation and as such, we need to act like it and give all the glory to God. We need to pray for our beloved country and respect our flag and sing our national anthem with heart-felt enthusiasm.
I do believe that this new generation of kids will buckle down and learn to be frugal and not expect the government or others to take care of them. They will become self-sufficient and learn by correcting their own mistakes, just like we all learned by experience.
I was having lunch with a friend recently when my friend said she thought her legacy was helping every child realize how special they are and how important they are. Because of her childhood experiences, she knows how very important it is for every child to succeed and not feel different or left out of activities. Her every thought is to inspire her charges to learn and to know they are important and necessary and a child of God. And loved.
My dear friend, Jane, who worked at Jim’s physical rehab, inspired all of us to be the best we could be, by doing the most we could do. Her mother told us that Jane asked for assistance in going to physical therapy school and in her promise to her mother said that she would dedicate the rest of her life to helping people get well and stay well. She has now retired and was injured in a terrible truck/car accident and left with many health problems. However, Jane has never fallen short on her promise. I think of her and thank her every time I go exercise. What a legacy! What an example she is.
Even people who will never set the world on fire can leave something for the next generations by being positive and thinking of others. People who inherit money are not always real successful with their investments. What is the saying, “Teach a man to fish and he will eat for life, give a man a fish and he will eat for one meal?” A legacy of a vocation is better than just money. Self-sufficiency is the greatest gift one can receive. Education is never wasted.
I think those who give their time and energy to teaching school leave a legacy that cannot be appreciated until the student gets older. No matter what vocation or profession one is in, there is opportunity to leave a legacy of work well done and teach their own children the art of thanks and appreciation for what they have. A legacy of love is very, very important.
A friend of a friend gave me this wonderful cookie recipe that a great cook left as a legacy. It is handed down from generation to generation. It sounds Scottish to me and really good.
Butter Cookies
1 pound real butter, not margarine(softened)
3/4 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup granulated sugar
41/2 cups flour
Cream butter and sugars together until smooth. Slowly add flour, mixing well. Batter will be thick. Roll into small balls and place on ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten a little and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until slightly brown. Do not overbake.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.